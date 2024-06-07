All Enshrouded biomes and how to get there

The world of Enshrouded may be short on friendly NPCs, but it’s still vibrant and colorful. More importantly, there are more than just meadows and shrouded areas. Here are all the biomes in Enshrouded and how to get to them.

All Biomes in Enshrouded

The new Blackmire area is gorgeous. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After the Melodies of Mire update, there are currently six biomes in Enshrouded. You can’t just walk to all of these areas. To reach most of these and unlock their fast travel points, you need to increase your Flame level (so you can withstand the shrouded areas surrounding them). And an upgraded glider will definitely help. Here’s a brief bio about each biome and how to get to them.

Biome name Location Description Springlands You spawn here Mostly filled with meadows, low-level enemies, and a great place to start your adventure Low Meadows East of Springlands Very similar to the Springlands but with more shrouded areas. The enemies are around the same levels Revelwood North of Springlands A forest area with stronger enemies (around level 15). Great place to get materials and level up a bit. Nomad Highlands The northeast edge of the map A near-endgame area is similar to a savannah grassland. The enemies here are around level 20, so be prepared for a fight Kindlewastes The southeast edge of the map The endgame area. The enemies here are max level and will be difficult to kill. This deserted area is mostly covered in sand and stone. Blackmire The northwest edge of the map The new area in the Melodie of the Mire DLC. This is an elven-like forest area with giant trees and lush flora. The enemies are around level 15, and it’s generally a joy to explore.

