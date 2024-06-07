Enshrouded character is looking at the landscape
Enshrouded

All Enshrouded biomes and how to get there

It’s more than just forests and meadows.
Published: Jun 7, 2024

The world of Enshrouded may be short on friendly NPCs, but it’s still vibrant and colorful. More importantly, there are more than just meadows and shrouded areas. Here are all the biomes in Enshrouded and how to get to them.

All Biomes in Enshrouded

Enshrouded character is looking at a giant tree in Blackmire
The new Blackmire area is gorgeous. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After the Melodies of Mire update, there are currently six biomes in Enshrouded. You can’t just walk to all of these areas. To reach most of these and unlock their fast travel points, you need to increase your Flame level (so you can withstand the shrouded areas surrounding them). And an upgraded glider will definitely help. Here’s a brief bio about each biome and how to get to them.

Biome nameLocationDescription
SpringlandsYou spawn hereMostly filled with meadows, low-level enemies, and a great place to start your adventure
Low MeadowsEast of SpringlandsVery similar to the Springlands but with more shrouded areas. The enemies are around the same levels
RevelwoodNorth of SpringlandsA forest area with stronger enemies (around level 15). Great place to get materials and level up a bit. 
Nomad HighlandsThe northeast edge of the mapA near-endgame area is similar to a savannah grassland. The enemies here are around level 20, so be prepared for a fight
KindlewastesThe southeast edge of the mapThe endgame area. The enemies here are max level and will be difficult to kill. This deserted area is mostly covered in sand and stone.
BlackmireThe northwest edge of the mapThe new area in the Melodie of the Mire DLC. This is an elven-like forest area with giant trees and lush flora. The enemies are around level 15, and it’s generally a joy to explore.
