How to get to Blackmire in Enshrouded Melodies of the Mire

Enshrouded just had its Melodies of the Mire free update, and there’s a whole new zone full of new quests and stuff to do. The only issue is: how do you get there? Here’s how to get to Blackmire in Enshrouded‘s Melodies of the Mire.

Before you get to Blackmire in Enshrouded Melodies of the Mire

Grab this quest before you head to Blackmire. Screenshot by DotEsports

Good news, you don’t need to be max level to enter the Blackmire in Enshrouded‘s Melodies of the Mire. With that said, I recommend you don’t head there until you are, at least level 15. You should also grab the new quest that popped up as soon as you logged into the game “Follow The Melody.” You can get the quest from your Flame Altar.

Blackmire direction in Enshrouded Melodies of the Mire

From the Ancient spire glide and head northwest. Screenshot by Dot Esports The best place in the game to set up a home base. Screenshot by Dot Esports When you see this arch, you’re nearly there. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get to Blackmire, start by fast traveling to Ancient Spire – Revelwood. If you haven’t discovered this location yet, it’s on the northwest side of the map.

From the top of the Ancient Spire, jump and glide towards the northwest. If you haven’t discovered it yet, look for the Blue Goblet Tavern, which is probably the best place in the entire game to set up your home base.

Follow the road from where you land towards the northwest and go through the shrouded area. Before the update, this place was sealed, but now there is a wooden arch that leads further. Go through the arch, and you’ll reach Blackmire.

Mind the usual traps inside the new Ancient Spire. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Keep going north to reach The Ancient Blackmire Spire, which unlocks a new fast travel point. You need to climb this tall tower and even use a nearby tree for platforms. Do not try to glide here: It’s so easy to mess up and fall to the ground, which means you’ll have to climb it all over again. Even if you miss a platform, just try to land somewhere and continue.

Made it. Enjoy the update. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Then, from the Ancient Spire, you have a great starting point for the rest of the new content.

