Best base locations in Enshrouded

Enshrouded takes place in a vast world rich with resources to find, loot to collect, and locations to explore. One of the most important tasks you’ll face is finding a good spot to set up your base.

You can have more than one base in Enshrouded, but it’s still crucial to set up all your bases in strategic spots. Choosing a good spot for your base is key to success, so here are the overall best locations to set up your base in Enshrouded.

Enshrouded best base locations

Blue Goblet Tavern

The Blue Goblet Tavern is the perfect place to set up a base if you don’t want to start from scratch and instead want to take over an existing location. Before you even put any work into this building, it already grants you a 25 Comfort buff, so it’s a free house ready to supply you with an excellent environment.

You can find the Blue Goblet Tavern by visiting the Revelwood Ancient Spire fast travel point and making your way west and slightly north. It’s a massive building you won’t miss, and even if you want to build your own base from scratch, I still recommend keeping this tavern intact so you can get the powerful buff it provides whenever needed.

This is my favorite spot.

Springlands hill

To the north of the Springlands Ancient Spire fast travel point, there’s a lush green hill with lots of open space perfect for building. This location comes with an excellent view, an easy area to protect, and a fast travel point located far away from most others so you can easily access a region that’s otherwise tough to reach.

It's got an excellent view.

Fort Kelvin

In the Springlands area, there is a spot called Fort Kelvin, which is a great spot to set up a base from scratch or take over the already existing structures. This area is swarming with Vukah, but once you clear them out it becomes a great area to live.

Bring your best weapons to clear this area.

Kindlewastes flats

If you make your way to the very northeast corner of Embervale, you’ll find a flat spot with a rocky barrier that’s perfect for setting up a base. You’ve got a great view and excellent natural protection, plus this location is far enough away from any fast travel points to make placing one down worth it so you can access another region with ease.

It's a flat and open space.

Core four area

To the very northwest of Embervale, there’s an area that has four key locations you might consider living near. These core four spots are Pike’s Port, Huckster Square, Shanty Shacks, and the Imperial Gardens.

Living near this place grants you access to some important areas and loot like the Guard of the North armor set. You can set up your base anywhere around this area, but the overall best location is up on a hill behind the core four spots so you have a clear space for building and a great view.

You'll be near some of the most important spots.

Near Umber Hollow

The dense Umber Hollow Shroud area is an incredibly important spot to visit for farming resources like Ammonia Glands and Shroud Sacks, so setting up a base nearby is a really great move. Anywhere close to Umber Hollow works, but I recommend setting up to the south of it so you are adding a new fast travel point far away from others.

Set your base up by one of the most helpful farming spots.

Regardless of where you choose to build, make sure you know about all of the building blocks you can get in Enshrouded so you don’t build something amazing out of one of the starter blocks. You also might consider checking out the best player-made buildings and the best player-made base designs if you’re struggling to get inspired.