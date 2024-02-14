Category:
Enshrouded

Best base locations in Enshrouded

Embervale is huge, so you've got lots of options.
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
|
Published: Feb 14, 2024 01:56 pm
A massive building in Enshrouded.
Image via Keen Games

Enshrouded takes place in a vast world rich with resources to find, loot to collect, and locations to explore. One of the most important tasks you’ll face is finding a good spot to set up your base.

Recommended Videos

You can have more than one base in Enshrouded, but it’s still crucial to set up all your bases in strategic spots. Choosing a good spot for your base is key to success, so here are the overall best locations to set up your base in Enshrouded.

Enshrouded best base locations

Blue Goblet Tavern

The Blue Goblet Tavern is the perfect place to set up a base if you don’t want to start from scratch and instead want to take over an existing location. Before you even put any work into this building, it already grants you a 25 Comfort buff, so it’s a free house ready to supply you with an excellent environment.

You can find the Blue Goblet Tavern by visiting the Revelwood Ancient Spire fast travel point and making your way west and slightly north. It’s a massive building you won’t miss, and even if you want to build your own base from scratch, I still recommend keeping this tavern intact so you can get the powerful buff it provides whenever needed.

Blue Goblet Tavern base location.
This is my favorite spot. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Map Genie. Remix by Kacee Fay
Blue Goblet Tavern base location.
This is my favorite spot. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Map Genie. Remix by Kacee Fay
Blue Goblet Tavern base location.
This is my favorite spot. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Map Genie. Remix by Kacee Fay

Springlands hill

To the north of the Springlands Ancient Spire fast travel point, there’s a lush green hill with lots of open space perfect for building. This location comes with an excellent view, an easy area to protect, and a fast travel point located far away from most others so you can easily access a region that’s otherwise tough to reach.

Springlands hill base location.
It’s got an excellent view. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Map Genie. Remix by Kacee Fay
Springlands hill base location.
It’s got an excellent view. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Map Genie. Remix by Kacee Fay
Springlands hill base location.
It’s got an excellent view. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Map Genie. Remix by Kacee Fay

Fort Kelvin

In the Springlands area, there is a spot called Fort Kelvin, which is a great spot to set up a base from scratch or take over the already existing structures. This area is swarming with Vukah, but once you clear them out it becomes a great area to live.

Fort Kelvin base location.
Bring your best weapons to clear this area. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Map Genie. Remix by Kacee Fay
Fort Kelvin base location.
Bring your best weapons to clear this area. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Map Genie. Remix by Kacee Fay
Fort Kelvin base location.
Bring your best weapons to clear this area. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Map Genie. Remix by Kacee Fay

Kindlewastes flats

If you make your way to the very northeast corner of Embervale, you’ll find a flat spot with a rocky barrier that’s perfect for setting up a base. You’ve got a great view and excellent natural protection, plus this location is far enough away from any fast travel points to make placing one down worth it so you can access another region with ease.

Kindlewastes flats base location.
It’s a flat and open space. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Map Genie. Remix by Kacee Fay
Kindlewastes flats base location.
It’s a flat and open space. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Map Genie. Remix by Kacee Fay
Kindlewastes flats base location.
It’s a flat and open space. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Map Genie. Remix by Kacee Fay

Core four area

To the very northwest of Embervale, there’s an area that has four key locations you might consider living near. These core four spots are Pike’s Port, Huckster Square, Shanty Shacks, and the Imperial Gardens.

Living near this place grants you access to some important areas and loot like the Guard of the North armor set. You can set up your base anywhere around this area, but the overall best location is up on a hill behind the core four spots so you have a clear space for building and a great view.

Core four base location.
You’ll be near some of the most important spots. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Map Genie. Remix by Kacee Fay
Core four base location.
You’ll be near some of the most important spots. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Map Genie. Remix by Kacee Fay
Core four base location.
You’ll be near some of the most important spots. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Map Genie. Remix by Kacee Fay

Near Umber Hollow

The dense Umber Hollow Shroud area is an incredibly important spot to visit for farming resources like Ammonia Glands and Shroud Sacks, so setting up a base nearby is a really great move. Anywhere close to Umber Hollow works, but I recommend setting up to the south of it so you are adding a new fast travel point far away from others.

Umber Hollow base location.
Set your base up by one of the most helpful farming spots. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Map Genie. Remix by Kacee Fay
Umber Hollow base location.
Set your base up by one of the most helpful farming spots. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Map Genie. Remix by Kacee Fay
Umber Hollow base location.
Set your base up by one of the most helpful farming spots. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Map Genie. Remix by Kacee Fay

Regardless of where you choose to build, make sure you know about all of the building blocks you can get in Enshrouded so you don’t build something amazing out of one of the starter blocks. You also might consider checking out the best player-made buildings and the best player-made base designs if you’re struggling to get inspired.

related content
Read Article How to solve all Sun Temple puzzles in Enshrouded
How to complete every Sun Temple in Enshrouded
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
How to solve all Sun Temple puzzles in Enshrouded
Zack Palm Zack Palm Feb 14, 2024
Read Article Best Ranger build in Enshrouded
A Ranger shooting their bow.
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
Best Ranger build in Enshrouded
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Feb 14, 2024
Read Article How to get Elder Armor in Enshrouded
A dark forest in Enshrouded with four characters battling.
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
How to get Elder Armor in Enshrouded
Eva Martinello Eva Martinello Feb 14, 2024
Read Article How to get Shroud Sacks in Enshrouded
The player running toward the Shroud.
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
How to get Shroud Sacks in Enshrouded
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Feb 14, 2024
Read Article Best wands in Enshrouded, ranked
A player shooting an enemy with a fire wand.
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
Best wands in Enshrouded, ranked
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Feb 13, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to solve all Sun Temple puzzles in Enshrouded
How to complete every Sun Temple in Enshrouded
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
How to solve all Sun Temple puzzles in Enshrouded
Zack Palm Zack Palm Feb 14, 2024
Read Article Best Ranger build in Enshrouded
A Ranger shooting their bow.
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
Best Ranger build in Enshrouded
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Feb 14, 2024
Read Article How to get Elder Armor in Enshrouded
A dark forest in Enshrouded with four characters battling.
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
How to get Elder Armor in Enshrouded
Eva Martinello Eva Martinello Feb 14, 2024
Read Article How to get Shroud Sacks in Enshrouded
The player running toward the Shroud.
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
How to get Shroud Sacks in Enshrouded
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Feb 14, 2024
Read Article Best wands in Enshrouded, ranked
A player shooting an enemy with a fire wand.
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
Best wands in Enshrouded, ranked
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Feb 13, 2024

Author

Kacee Fay
Staff Writer at Dot Esports primarily covering Minecraft, Genshin Impact, Honkai: Star Rail, MC Championship (MCC), Disney Dreamlight Valley, general gaming, and streaming. She has been avidly writing and gaming her whole life and now spends her time combining the two. Kacee graduated from San Diego State University in 2021 with a Bachelor’s Degree in English and a Certificate in Creative Editing and Publishing. She then joined Dot Esports as a Freelance Writer in 2022 before transitioning to a Staff Writer in 2023. In her spare time, she enjoys buying more books than she can read, gaming alone or with friends, drinking too much tea, struggling to keep up with all of the streamers she loves to watch, attending concerts, fangirling over movies and television, listening to music, and spending time with her family, friends, and pets, who are the most important parts of her world.