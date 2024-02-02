Survival adventure game Enshrouded has been very quickly gaining popularity since its release for various reasons, including the ability to build incredible bases.

As you can imagine, players have already jumped into this building mechanic and are embracing it, creating all sorts of builds. If you’re looking for building inspiration, here are the best player-created base designs in Enshrouded we’ve found so far.

Best Enshrouded player-created bases

1) Hobbit hole gets out of hand

It’s easy to get carried away with your builds. Image via Keen Games and cademore7/Reddit

This first base was created by Reddit user cademore7, and it is the perfect example of how easy it is for your Enshrouded builds to gradually expand to something more you planned. The build began as a Hobbit hole but, as you can see in the video, it expanded to a grandiose base built into a rocky crevice. This is the kind of hobbit hole Frodo could only dream of.

2) Underground base

I’ve been falling for 30 minutes. Image via Keen Games and onety_one_son/Reddit

Underground bases are probably going to be a relatively popular kind of build in Enshrouded, but this particular underground base by onety_one_son on Reddit is a little more unique due to the method of transportation to get there.

The clip on Reddit shows the player jumping through a hole in the ground and then falling for a whopping 46 seconds before they get to their base. To be fair, this one probably doesn’t count as you don’t see much of the base, but the unique method of getting to the base makes it worth mentioning.

Thankfully, there is no fall damage involved. It would be slightly redundant if so, as you would end up a little bit splattered by the time that you reached your base.

3) Wizard tower

Wizards only. Image via Keen Games and ArgentGHD/Reddit

If you’re thinking of doing some wizard role-play in Enshrouded, then take inspiration from ArgentGHD on Reddit and build your very own wizard tower.

The tower is pretty impressive, looking like something straight out of an RPG. It’s also a great example of the versatility when it comes to the possibilities of builds in Enshrouded, as there is so much you can build and create. All you need is some imagination (and a dash of magic if you want to go with a wizard tower).

4) Cozy starter home

Thankfully, the housing crisis is non-existent in Enshrouded. Image via Keen Games and Poisonblade_IRL on Reddit.

The housing crisis is not something you need to worry about in Enshrouded, as you can simply build yourself a lovely little starter home, just like Redditor Poisonblade_IRL did. This starter home features a kitchen and living room area as well as a bedroom upstairs, making for a pretty impressive and detailed place to start when it comes to building.

If you are like me and want to role-play having the chance to actually have your very own cozy little house, then this build is sure to inspire you.

5) Warm little (Hobbit) hole

A hole fit for a Hobbit. Image via Keen Games and Jdawgcrane on Reddit.

This build from Redditor Jdawgcrane not only wins the prize for the best title, but it is also a super cozy little Hobbit hole that makes excellent use of the building possibilities in Enshrouded.

The Hobbit hole is built into the rock and features a kitchen, a pantry, and an open fire to cook all the second breakfasts that you want. This build is such a great replica of a Lord of the Rings Hobbit hole, so it is something you’ll want to make if you’re a LOTR fan or if you just want a cozy warm hole to cuddle up in. I should probably rephrase that, shouldn’t I?

6) Mountain hideout

Live out your Viking fantasies. Image via Keen Games and Bellyofthemonth on Reddit.

This three-player hideout from Bellyofthemonth on Reddit is hugely impressive, especially when you consider Enshrouded had only been out four days by the time that this build was posted. This build has been built into the side of a mountain, and it has a design that gives off a thoroughly Viking-like vibe. As well as a fully fleshed-out interior, there are also balconies that look out across the vast landscape of the Enshrouded map.

7) Town inn

A pretty and awe inspiring inn build. Image via Keen Games and _neverstill on Reddit.

Next, we have an unfinished base design for an inn by _neverstill on Reddit, but I had to include it here even though the interior isn’t done yet, as the exterior is stunning. The inn has a design that makes it look like part of the natural environment, so much so that I could have easily believed that this was an in-game build Not only does the design match the aesthetic of the rest of the town these players have created, but it is just a generally highly impressive build that clearly took a lot of effort and a keen eye.

8) The atrocity

Every build is special, even the atrocities. Image via Keen Games and n0nam3333 on Reddit.

Last but not least is a build from an incredibly relatable Enshrouded player, whose chosen title for their base design says it all: “Everyone showing off and here’s my atrocity.”

I wanted to include this one—created by Redditor n0nam3333— as I actually think it’s pretty good, especially compared to the builds I can make. It can be tough on the old self-confidence when you see all the incredibly detailed builds fellow players are creating, so I also wanted to include this to highlight the fact it really doesn’t matter what you create.

Whether it’s an incredible mansion or a tiny, one-room wooden square, be proud of it and don’t hide it just because you don’t think it is good enough or as good as the more detailed builds. Be loud and proud of your little wooden square!