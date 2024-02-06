The building tools at your disposal in Enshrouded are pretty impressive and allow you to freely shape the world around you by terraforming your way through mountains and placing blocks of all shapes and sizes together however you desire.

Recommended Videos

You can create all kinds of amazing buildings using the tools Enshrouded provides. If you want some inspiration for what to build next or just want to see what kinds of creations players have dreamt up, here are the best player-made buildings in Enshrouded.

The best player-made Enshrouded buildings

Hobbit hole

The powerful terraforming tools allow you to fully design a Hobbit hole of your own straight out of The Lord of the Rings. You can dig into any grassy mountain and set up a tiny building within complete with all of your most important assets. It’s a great way to build both a unique and safe base, plus it’s by far one of the coolest ways to craft something beyond your standard building.

Rustic starter house

If you’re looking for a simpler build that’s easy to craft for any kind of player, you might enjoy this simple but stunning rustic starter home. A more rustic style fits the world of Embervale perfectly, and this player created a really nice and cozy-looking home.

Blacksmith’s house

The Blacksmith needs a Shop quest asks you to create a dedicated building for this important Craftsperson, and this player decided to dedicate a lot of time to ensuring the building they made for him was incredibly detailed and realistic. The shop is set up with all of the Blacksmith’s equipment, some handy storage, and even a tiny room for him to rest in even though he’ll always be on the job.

This is a great idea you can use even beyond the Blacksmith to design unique buildings that suit each of the six Craftspeople in Enshrouded.

Cliffside castle

If you’re going for grand, there’s no better option than building a massive castle, which is exactly what this player did. This cliffside palace is massive and can inspire you to craft your own castle entirely from scratch. Location is key, and this one has an amazing view plus the perfect area to build a castle around.

Titled Totem Inn

This Enshrouded player designed an entire town, and one of the most impressive buildings in it is their Titled Totem Inn. It’s a cozy-looking establishment with an impressive amount of detailing.

There’s an enormous and classy dining area next to a lush green garden, a bar you can roll up to complete with a functional cooking area you can use, and plenty of comfy bedrooms to rest in. The creator of this build did such a good job that I’d walk inside and think it was one of the actual buildings you can find around Embervale rather than a player-made creation.

Wizard tower

Wizard is one of the best classes you can play in Enshrouded, especially if you carefully work on crafting the best Wizard build. If you decide to take this route, you’re going to need an impressive tower to match your magical skillset.

This player made one of the tallest and grandest buildings possible. It’s a mighty Wizard’s tower and is a testament to how tall and grand you can build if you’re willing to put in the work.

Hunter’s haven

The same player who worked hard on designing the Blacksmith’s shop also worked to give the Hunter her own dedicated haven. There are carefully sculpted rocky skulls and other formations around the house to truly give this building a very unique appearance.

Floating fortress

Although this building is still a work in progress, it’s already one of the most stunning player-made designs around. It looks pretty spectacular floating off the ground and is complete with a hidden lair, a secret laboratory, and a rooftop garden, all within the same enormous tower.

Massive fort

This building is quite unlike many others I’ve seen since it’s got a much more defensive and fortified look to it. It’s a pretty massive stone building with some nice wood accents, and it looks great at any time of day.

Fixer upper

If you’re looking at all of these creations and thinking you can’t possibly design anything close, consider trying what this player did and improving upon a building that’s already present in the game to create something as incredible as they did. You can freely add to any building you come across in the world and turn what might otherwise be a fixer-upper into the home of your dreams.

Floating tower

Floating buildings are one of the coolest kinds you can create, which is probably why so many Enshrouded players have chosen to construct buildings in this style. This one is particularly impressive thanks to the intricate way they carefully placed glowing blocks near the bottom to truly give a magical floating illusion to this building.

Fortified castle

Your base is automatically a safe haven, but it’s still fun to give it a fortified design for more detailing. This fortified castle is enormous and demonstrates how massive you can make just one base appear. All parts of this castle are connected, which means it’s also super efficient for getting around and working as needed.

Romanesque villa

If you’re not into the idea of crafting separate buildings for each of the six Craftspeople, you can be inspired by this player and stick them all in one massive apartment-like building instead. This is a really well-organized way to keep track of where each character and their work gear is, plus it looks pretty stunning with an interesting mix between a rustic and modern style.

Cozy cottage

A quaint and simple lifestyle is perfect for the world of Embervale in Enshrouded, so adorable cozy cottages like this one are some of the simplest yet most stunning buildings you can craft. The small size of cottages also makes them pretty easy to build, and there are tons of amazing building blocks you can use to give your cottage whatever look and feel you desire just like this player did.