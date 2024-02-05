All building blocks in Enshrouded

The building system in Enshrouded allows for a lot of freedom with complex terraforming tools, an array of furniture, and many unique building blocks. Since there are so many building blocks you can unlock, you need to know what your options are.

Building blocks are the foundation upon which any creation you want to make in Enshrouded will be based upon. Every piece of a building is made of whichever building block you choose, so here are all of the building blocks in Enshrouded, the materials you need for them, and how to unlock them.

All building blocks and their materials in Enshrouded

Building blocks are essential when you want to construct anything. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Enshrouded has a total of 31 building blocks you can unlock and use. The survival RPG is still in an early access state with a planned roadmap and updates for the future, so it’s possible this list could grow as the game does.