All building blocks in Enshrouded

So many crafting options.
Published: Feb 5, 2024 01:20 pm
The player standing in front of a wood house.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

The building system in Enshrouded allows for a lot of freedom with complex terraforming tools, an array of furniture, and many unique building blocks. Since there are so many building blocks you can unlock, you need to know what your options are.

Building blocks are the foundation upon which any creation you want to make in Enshrouded will be based upon. Every piece of a building is made of whichever building block you choose, so here are all of the building blocks in Enshrouded, the materials you need for them, and how to unlock them.

All building blocks and their materials in Enshrouded

Some building blocks in Enshrouded.
Building blocks are essential when you want to construct anything. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Enshrouded has a total of 31 building blocks you can unlock and use. The survival RPG is still in an early access state with a planned roadmap and updates for the future, so it’s possible this list could grow as the game does.

BlockUnlock requirementMaterials
Rough Wood BlockUnlocks after you chop Wood. Two Wood Logs
Rough Stone BlockBecomes available after you mine Stone. Two Stone
Rough Flintstone BlockAppears as an option after you mine Flintstone. 10 Flintstone
Shroud Wood BlockAutomatically unlocks after you chop Shroud Wood for the first time.10 Shroud Wood
Tarred Wood BlockUnlocks after you make Tar. 10 Wood Logs and five Tar
Refined Wood BlockBecomes available after you craft Wood Planks. 15 Wood Planks and five Wood Logs
Rough Sandstone BlockAppears as an option after you mine Sandstone. 10 Sandstone
Regular Sandstone BlockUnlocks after you mine Sandstone. 10 Sandstone and two Lumps of Clay
Refined Sandstone BlockBecomes available to craft after you mine Sandstone.10 Sandstone, two Lumps of Clay, two Sand, and one Indigo Plant
Palm Wood BlockUnlocks after you mine Palm Wood. Seven Palm Wood Logs and three Wood Logs
Fancy Stone BlockCan be found in Raven’s Keep. Three Wood Planks and 10 Limestone
Highly Polished Stone BlockIs dropped by Scavenger Matron in Ocean’s Heart near East Lapis. 30 Stone
Roughly Cut Stone BlockFound after tackling the Ruined Netherton quest and is located around Netherton.10 Stone and one Rubble
Mycelium Overgrown BlockBecomes available after mining Mycelium for the first time.Five Mycelium and 10 Stone
Limestone BlockUnlocks through the Caravan Raid quest10 Limestone and four Dirt
Iron BlockCan be made after you get Iron Bars. One Iron Bar and five Wood Logs
Bronze BlockUnlocks after obtaining Bronze Bars. One Bronze Bar and five Wood Logs
Metal BlockBecomes available after you first find Metal Sheets. One Metal Sheet and five Wood Logs
Copper BlockUnlocks after you get Copper Bars. One Copper Bar and five Wood Logs
Luminescent BlockAutomatically available to craft after you mine Luminous Growth.Five Luminous Growth and five Stone
Half-Timbered BlockUnlocks as a craftable recipe after you find it in a chest by a tent in Diadwyn.10 Lumps of Clay and five Wood Logs
Fired Bricks BlockBecomes available after you get Fired Bricks. 10 Fired Bricks
Desert Temple Block Found in a Sun Temple on a skeleton to the west of Deepcut during the Derelict Kindlewastes quest. Two Indigo Plant and 20 Sandstone
Desert City Wall BlockTackle the Emily Fray’s Tavern quest so you can find them in a chest and unlock the crafting recipe.30 Sandstone
Refined Stone BlockUnlocks after you obtain Masonry Tools.10 Flinstone and 10 Limestone
Citywall BlockCan be found in a tower in Fawnsong Frontier after you vanquish a Scavenger Matron through the A Tower to the Stars quest. 10 Stone and two Dirt
Regular Stone BlockTackle the Mixed Stones quest in the Nomad Highlands.15 Stone
Castle Wall BlockWork on the Fortification quest in Pikeman’s Reach to visit a mine for this block. 20 Stone and five Dirt
Well BlockTackle the Well Blocks quest from the Carpenter. 10 Sandstone and five Shroud Liquid
Bone BlockWork through the Searching for Hidden Tombs quest to visit a hidden tomb to the north of Springlands where this block can be unlocked. 10 Bones
Weathered Stone BlockTackle the Rumble in the Catacombs quest and open the chest in Bramblespine Boneyard. 10 Stone
