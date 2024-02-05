All building blocks in Enshrouded

The building system in Enshrouded allows for a lot of freedom with complex terraforming tools, an array of furniture, and many unique building blocks. Since there are so many building blocks you can unlock, you need to know what your options are.
Building blocks are the foundation upon which any creation you want to make in Enshrouded will be based upon. Every piece of a building is made of whichever building block you choose, so here are all of the building blocks in Enshrouded, the materials you need for them, and how to unlock them.
All building blocks and their materials in Enshrouded
Enshrouded has a total of 31 building blocks you can unlock and use. The survival RPG is still in an early access state with a planned roadmap and updates for the future, so it’s possible this list could grow as the game does.
|Block
|Unlock requirement
|Materials
|Rough Wood Block
|Unlocks after you chop Wood.
|Two Wood Logs
|Rough Stone Block
|Becomes available after you mine Stone.
|Two Stone
|Rough Flintstone Block
|Appears as an option after you mine Flintstone.
|10 Flintstone
|Shroud Wood Block
|Automatically unlocks after you chop Shroud Wood for the first time.
|10 Shroud Wood
|Tarred Wood Block
|Unlocks after you make Tar.
|10 Wood Logs and five Tar
|Refined Wood Block
|Becomes available after you craft Wood Planks.
|15 Wood Planks and five Wood Logs
|Rough Sandstone Block
|Appears as an option after you mine Sandstone.
|10 Sandstone
|Regular Sandstone Block
|Unlocks after you mine Sandstone.
|10 Sandstone and two Lumps of Clay
|Refined Sandstone Block
|Becomes available to craft after you mine Sandstone.
|10 Sandstone, two Lumps of Clay, two Sand, and one Indigo Plant
|Palm Wood Block
|Unlocks after you mine Palm Wood.
|Seven Palm Wood Logs and three Wood Logs
|Fancy Stone Block
|Can be found in Raven’s Keep.
|Three Wood Planks and 10 Limestone
|Highly Polished Stone Block
|Is dropped by Scavenger Matron in Ocean’s Heart near East Lapis.
|30 Stone
|Roughly Cut Stone Block
|Found after tackling the Ruined Netherton quest and is located around Netherton.
|10 Stone and one Rubble
|Mycelium Overgrown Block
|Becomes available after mining Mycelium for the first time.
|Five Mycelium and 10 Stone
|Limestone Block
|Unlocks through the Caravan Raid quest
|10 Limestone and four Dirt
|Iron Block
|Can be made after you get Iron Bars.
|One Iron Bar and five Wood Logs
|Bronze Block
|Unlocks after obtaining Bronze Bars.
|One Bronze Bar and five Wood Logs
|Metal Block
|Becomes available after you first find Metal Sheets.
|One Metal Sheet and five Wood Logs
|Copper Block
|Unlocks after you get Copper Bars.
|One Copper Bar and five Wood Logs
|Luminescent Block
|Automatically available to craft after you mine Luminous Growth.
|Five Luminous Growth and five Stone
|Half-Timbered Block
|Unlocks as a craftable recipe after you find it in a chest by a tent in Diadwyn.
|10 Lumps of Clay and five Wood Logs
|Fired Bricks Block
|Becomes available after you get Fired Bricks.
|10 Fired Bricks
|Desert Temple Block
|Found in a Sun Temple on a skeleton to the west of Deepcut during the Derelict Kindlewastes quest.
|Two Indigo Plant and 20 Sandstone
|Desert City Wall Block
|Tackle the Emily Fray’s Tavern quest so you can find them in a chest and unlock the crafting recipe.
|30 Sandstone
|Refined Stone Block
|Unlocks after you obtain Masonry Tools.
|10 Flinstone and 10 Limestone
|Citywall Block
|Can be found in a tower in Fawnsong Frontier after you vanquish a Scavenger Matron through the A Tower to the Stars quest.
|10 Stone and two Dirt
|Regular Stone Block
|Tackle the Mixed Stones quest in the Nomad Highlands.
|15 Stone
|Castle Wall Block
|Work on the Fortification quest in Pikeman’s Reach to visit a mine for this block.
|20 Stone and five Dirt
|Well Block
|Tackle the Well Blocks quest from the Carpenter.
|10 Sandstone and five Shroud Liquid
|Bone Block
|Work through the Searching for Hidden Tombs quest to visit a hidden tomb to the north of Springlands where this block can be unlocked.
|10 Bones
|Weathered Stone Block
|Tackle the Rumble in the Catacombs quest and open the chest in Bramblespine Boneyard.
|10 Stone