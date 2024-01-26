How to get Wood Planks in Enshrouded

Wood Planks are an essential resource in Enshrouded for crafting. From chest upgrades to wooden benches, Wood Planks are an extremely common but invaluable resources in your early adventures.

There are various different kinds of wood in Enshrouded, each type serving a different purpose with distinct recipes. Whereas Shroud Wood is a rarer resource that can help create items such as gliders, Wood Planks are a refined version of the wood that can help you construct bases and chests.

If you are trying to get Wood Planks in Enshrouded, here is what we recommend.

Where to get Wood Planks in Enshrouded

Before you get Wood Planks, you need to gather Wood Logs | Image via Keen Games

You can craft Wood Planks in Enshrouded by using a table saw on Wood Logs. If you are starting out with none of these items, then you first task should be to gather Wood Logs.

You can get Wood Logs by crafting an axe and chopping down nearby trees. Trees are found widely throughout the starting areas in Enshrouded, so you should not be short of options. I also recommend that you venture into the Shrouded zones of the map to pick up the rarer Shroud Wood.

You will eventually find the Carpenter as part of the main quest chain | Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get the necessary table saw, you need to find the Carpenter NPC at the Ancient Vault in the southeastern part of the region seen above. After making contact with the Carpenter, you then need to go on a quest to retrieve circular saw blades from Thronhold, which will then give you access to the table saw.

What can you use Wood Planks for in Enshrouded?

The most common use for Wood Planks in Enshrouded is to help craft furniture to place around your base or homestead. This is not a purely aesthetic purpose however, as adding more furniture and better quality items in your home can increase your comfort level. With a higher comfort level, when paired with the other two conditions, you can stand to be in the dangerous Shroud for longer.

Wood Planks can also be used to upgrade your chest sizes to medium-sized magic chests. Given that you are bound to run across countless items and resources in Enshrouded, I would recommend that you invest in upgrading your storage sooner rather than later.