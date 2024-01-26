How to craft Storage Chests in Enshrouded

If you’re gonna lug all your resources around in Enshrouded, you’re going to run out of space quickly. But like other base-building games, you can store your items in chests around your base, giving your character’s back some reprieve.

Storage Chests are staples of the genre, and in Enshrouded, you may find yourself in need of them sooner rather than later. Here’s how you can craft them and our breakdown of the two first storage chests.

How to make Storage Chests in Enshrouded

To store your goods, you need to make a workbench first. These exclusive recipes aren’t available from the crafting menu, so you can build a workbench and look for the chests in the Storage section. All it takes to build a workbench is three Strings and eight Wood Logs, which should be easy to find early into the game. String in particular is needed for several recipes, so it’s good to know where to find it.

After making a workbench, look for the Storage tab on the left. Depending on your progress, you may only have one option: the Tiny Storage Chest. If you’re a bit further up the storyline, however, you could have a Small Storage Chest ready to build. We’ll compare the two of them so you know the advantages and downsides of each.

How to make a Tiny Storage Chest in Enshrouded

The Tiny Chest brings “crude, but easily crafted storage,” according to its description, which is accurate. This chest has 16 slots, but it only requires everyday materials.

Three Strings

Six Twigs

For a “tiny” chest, this is surprisingly useful. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You should find everything you need for this blueprint near your camp, without crossing or bypassing Braelyn Bridge. This makes it easy to create multiple of this kind of storage chest. If you’re a bit more advanced in the storyline and have ventured a bit further, however, you may have the blueprint for a Small Chest.

How to make a Small Storage Chest in Enshrouded

Six Nails

Six Wood Logs

The small chest stores more than the tiny, but its requirements are a bit more advanced. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Nails need you to find the Blacksmith before you can build them, available as part of the Sleeping Survivor quest early on. In addition to that, it requires slightly more complex materials, with Nails being the harder one. It takes one Metal Scrap to make two Nails, so a Small Chest is equivalent to three Metal Scraps, though it gives you 24 storage spaces in return.

Should you make a Tiny or a Small Chest in Enshrouded?

As usual, each of the early chest types has its upsides and downsides, with the ease of access being the defining factor for us.

You can find Metal Scrap after you cross the Shroud close to the spawn area, but you may have to ration it early into the game. More importantly, Metal Scrap is required for useful items such as the Grappling Hook, so if you’re looking to build those items, it may be best to save the Small Chest for later.

The Tiny Chest, on the other hand, only requires simple materials. String and Twigs are plentiful throughout the world, so making these chests won’t be a problem. If you don’t mind having to sift through multiple chests, making several Tiny Chests may be better in the early run. Once you start to upgrade your equipment and rely less on Metal Scraps (or just have more stuff to store), pivoting to bigger storage will be the best. Early on, though, even the Tiny Chests can be lifesavers.