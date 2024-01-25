Knowing how to get every material you need in Enshrouded is a must for survival. Resources are essential for creating important items you can use to fight, heal, create, and so much more. String is one of the most useful items you need.

Usable assets like Bandages, an Axe, and a Pickaxe are essential for survival, and all of these require String. It’s not just these craftable tools though, and most important craftable assets you come across require it, so knowing how to get String in Enshrouded is essential.

How to obtain String in Enshrouded

String is primarily a crafted item, which means you will mostly only find it when you manually craft it yourself. However, you can also sometimes rarely find it by breaking or opening items you find around the world like chests and barrels.

You need String to patch many items together. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The items you get from opening chests or breaking objects are fairly random though, and String doesn’t seem to be very common based on my experience, so your best bet is crafting it yourself.

How to craft String in Enshrouded

Crafting one String in Enshouded requires three Plant Fiber and can be done using the regular crafting menu or the manual crafting section at a Workbench. This means you can craft it anywhere on the go as long as you have the right materials or from the comfort of your base where you have a Workbench set up.

As long as you know how to get Plant Fiber, you won’t have any issues crafting String as needed. I recommend crafting extra and storing some in a chest since you are going to find that most craftable items require some, which means you need String quite frequently.

It’s easy to get once you know how to craft it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to get Plant Fiber in Enshrouded

There are two ways to get Plant Fiber in Enshrouded. The first method is simply to gather it from bushes and grass around the world as you explore. This isn’t the fastest way to get Plant Fiber, but it is the easiest method, especially when you’re just starting out in the game.

The best way to get Plant Fiber so you can craft String is to recruit the Farmer. This process takes a while, but once you do this, you can grow shrubs that can be harvested for Plant Fiber which allows you very quick and easy access to this important resource.