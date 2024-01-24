How to get Metal Scraps in Enshrouded

Metal Scraps are a vital resource in Enshrouded and are required early on in your playthrough. Once you have spoken with the Blacksmith, it’s time to start collecting metal to upgrade your arsenal.

The Blacksmith provides you the option to upgrade your tool kit from rock and stick-based weapons to metal tools, vastly improving your quality of life. To do this, you first need to find Metal Scraps out in the world of Enshrouded. If you’re trying to find Metal Scraps or are unsure of what to do with this resource, here’s what you need to know.

Where to get Metal Scraps in Enshrouded

Human Scavengers are the best source of Metal Scraps in the game | Image via Keen Games

The best way to get Metal Scraps is by getting drops from human scavengers in the northwestern parts of Rookmore. This is near the starting zone, the Cinder Vault, and west of the Braelyn Bridge.

Scavengers are a fairly common enemy type that can drop a wide variety of useful resources, though Metal Scraps is their best material. Go to this zone or any other area you know contains scavengers, clear it out, and loot the enemies to hopefully pull Metal Scraps from the encounter.

I typically pick up two to three Metal Scraps from an encounter with a group of scavengers, so you should expect to be here awhile if you are trying to farm up mass amounts of the resource.

What can you use Metal Scraps for in Enshrouded

The Ancient Vault is where you can find your Blacksmith, and additional Metal Scraps. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After you meet the Blacksmith from the Find the Sleeping Survivor quest early on in your playthrough, you can start to upgrade your tools after placing the Blacksmith in your base. You can craft a variety of new tools with the Blacksmith, given that you have all the necessary materials.

If you’re just starting out in Enshrouded, we highly recommend you craft the Scrappy Axe and Fur Armor set to increase your next level of damage and armor. Though you can craft much better gear later on, this is sure to get you started.