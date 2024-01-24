How to get Flintstone in Enshrouded

Building and crafting are one of several main mechanics within Enshrouded, an action survival RPG game that encourages you to mine for Flintstone and other resources.

Recommended Videos

Setting up your home base in Enshrouded, or multiple bases once you unlock Fast Travel Points, is a unique aspect of the game. A home base can be anything as long as it has four walls, a roof, and a door. But what’s possible in Enshrouded is essentially unlimited. Stairs are craftable for two-story structures and Flintstone can spice up the exterior, whether it’s as walls or landscaping. But be sure to craft a pickaxe first since you can’t collect Flintstone like you do with random rocks for Stone.

How to gather Flintstone in Enshrouded

Dig into mounds of grass for Flintstone. | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Flintstone is a colorful rock found throughout Enshrouded. Mining for Flinstone is easy as there’s a spot east of Longkeep in the patch where you set up your first home base. Dig into the hill and an abundance of Flintstone will appear.

Mountainsides have pockets of Flintstone edging out and caves are another solid spot to find the fancy rock. There are mines within Enshrouded too, like the Saline Quarry southwest of Longkeep and Braelyn Bridge. But the best mine to get Flintstone is through a small Flint Mine located east of the Ancient Vault.

Where is the Flint Mine in Enshrouded?

Flint Mine | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Heading east from the Ancient Vault or north up the path from Braelyn Bridge is a construction structure that needs to get climbed to pass. Don’t go up but head east alongside the mountain edge and you’ll stumble across the Flint Mine. And beware of any enemies hanging around it before you get to mining as there is a patch of Shroud outside the mine.

Mining can take place just about anywhere in the world of Enshrouded unless it is part of a structure. But even those have walls where mining is possible. I dug a tunnel from the Ancient Vault to the other side of the mountain just for fun and was able to collect enough Stone to build almost anything.