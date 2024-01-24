How to unlock all Fast Travel points in Enshrouded

Keen Games designed a large and open map in Enshrouded that can quickly get overwhelming without the use of Time Travel Points. Don’t waste your time wandering lost; we’ve got a Time Travel guide to make your life easier.

Exploration is a huge part of the strategy action RPG Enshrouded. Returning to your home base and initial Flame Alter is important too, which can become a pain when setting out on your next quest without a Travel Point shortcut. From towers to additional Alters, here’s how to Fast Travel across the world of Enshrouded with ease.

Level up Flame Alter in Enshrouded for Active Alters

Flame Alters are the best way to Fast Travel in Enshourded as you get to pick their location. The game has you start with two Active Alters. Crafting a Flame Alter only requires stone. I set up my second Flame Alter outside of the Ancient Vault where you unlock the Blacksmith, but it’s ultimately up to you.

Leveling up your Flame Alter requires Shroud Core. The first Shroud Core in Enshrouded is acquired through completing the Elixir Well quest. Finding the Alchemist allows you to craft Shroud Core as future level-ups of your Flame Alter require more than one Shroud Core.

Shroud Core recipe

10 Shroud Spores

10 Shroud Liquid

At a Flame Alter level of two, your Flame Alters increase to four. It’s also possible to remove a Flame Alter but beware of the Shroud taking over the area if you do.

Complete Enshrouded quests at towers

Located throughout the world of Enshrouded are towers. The first tower you’ll encounter is the Ancient Spire, north and slightly east of the Braelyn Bridge in the Springlands. Upon traveling to the top of the tower it will unlock as a Fast Travel point.

Towers are great Fast Travel points to launch off from. I found it best to place extra Flame Alters in areas outside the glide zone from towers.

Now that you have the tools to freely Fast Travel around the world of Enshrouded, be sure to check out our other guides for getting Runes and surviving the Shroud.