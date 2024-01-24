Category:
How to unlock all Fast Travel points in Enshrouded

Don't waste time on foot.
Image of Danny Forster
Danny Forster
|
Published: Jan 24, 2024 10:22 am
Man standing on ledge overlooking Springlands
Ancient Spire Springlands | Screenshot via Dot Esports

Keen Games designed a large and open map in Enshrouded that can quickly get overwhelming without the use of Time Travel Points. Don’t waste your time wandering lost; we’ve got a Time Travel guide to make your life easier.

Exploration is a huge part of the strategy action RPG Enshrouded. Returning to your home base and initial Flame Alter is important too, which can become a pain when setting out on your next quest without a Travel Point shortcut. From towers to additional Alters, here’s how to Fast Travel across the world of Enshrouded with ease.

Level up Flame Alter in Enshrouded for Active Alters

Man standing in front of Flame Alter in Enshrouded
Enshrouded Flame Alter. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Flame Alters are the best way to Fast Travel in Enshourded as you get to pick their location. The game has you start with two Active Alters. Crafting a Flame Alter only requires stone. I set up my second Flame Alter outside of the Ancient Vault where you unlock the Blacksmith, but it’s ultimately up to you. 

Leveling up your Flame Alter requires Shroud Core. The first Shroud Core in Enshrouded is acquired through completing the Elixir Well quest. Finding the Alchemist allows you to craft Shroud Core as future level-ups of your Flame Alter require more than one Shroud Core. 

Shroud Core recipe

  • 10 Shroud Spores
  • 10 Shroud Liquid

At a Flame Alter level of two, your Flame Alters increase to four. It’s also possible to remove a Flame Alter but beware of the Shroud taking over the area if you do.

Complete Enshrouded quests at towers

Man standing on Fast Travel point in Enshrouded
Ancient Spire Springlands Fast Travel Point. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Located throughout the world of Enshrouded are towers. The first tower you’ll encounter is the Ancient Spire, north and slightly east of the Braelyn Bridge in the Springlands. Upon traveling to the top of the tower it will unlock as a Fast Travel point.

Towers are great Fast Travel points to launch off from. I found it best to place extra Flame Alters in areas outside the glide zone from towers.   

Now that you have the tools to freely Fast Travel around the world of Enshrouded, be sure to check out our other guides for getting Runes and surviving the Shroud

Read Article How to fix Enshrouded’s Join Server crashing error
A promotional art for Enshrouded in black and white with a red X on top of it.
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
How to fix Enshrouded’s Join Server crashing error
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Jan 24, 2024
Read Article Enshrouded: How to complete the Elixir Well quest
Man standing atop Elixir Well in Enshrouded
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
Enshrouded: How to complete the Elixir Well quest
Danny Forster Danny Forster Jan 24, 2024
Read Article How to get Shroud Cores in Enshrouded
The players character in Enshrouded inside his base, looking at the Flame Altar.
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
How to get Shroud Cores in Enshrouded
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Jan 24, 2024
Read Article Enshrouded: All chests in Longkeep
Man standing outside of Longkeep
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
Enshrouded: All chests in Longkeep
Danny Forster Danny Forster Jan 24, 2024
Read Article All Shroud Root locations in Enshrouded
An Enshrouded screenshot showing the player character standing in front of a Shroud Root.
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
All Shroud Root locations in Enshrouded
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Jan 24, 2024
Author

Danny Forster
Lead MTG and TFT scribe for Dot Esports. Danny is a gamer beach bum residing in Spacecoast Florida—who also enjoys anime, fishing, and Star Wars. You can typically catch Danny playing TCGs and a variety of strategic games. He also hangs out on Twitter @Dannyspacecoast.