How to get Runes in Enshrouded

Gathering supplies is a core mechanic within the action survival RPG Enshrouded, with one in particular, Runes, helping you enhance your weapons and equipment.

Throughout your adventures and journeys in Enshrouded, quests will appear for you to find five survivors. Each time you unlock a survivor, like the Blacksmith in the Sleeping Survivor quest, each survivor offers unique Enshrouded recipes and items, while also allowing you to enhance certain weapons with rare Runes.

To take advantage of these enhancements, you’ll need to get your hands on Runes.

Getting Runes in Enshrouded

Collect Runes from fallen enemies. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The easiest way to gather Runes in Enshourded is by defeating Shroud enemies. Going on quests like the Elixir Well is a great way to stock up on Runes. When I first started playing, I’d venture into Shroud pockets outside and within Longkeep to gather easy Runes.

Enemies on the surface can have Runes on them too, but they are more often found on Shroud enemies. Defeating a large group of enemies in the Shroud will often produce enough Runes for you to enhance at least one equipment piece or weapon.

How to enhance weapons in Enshrouded

Rune stat enahncements. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Upon gathering up a significant amount of Runes, head to your home base and interact with a survivor. Click on the Enhance Equipment tab at the top of the menu and then choose a weapon you’d like to enhance.

After defeating Thunderbrute through the Elixir Well quest, you’ll acquire a level-five melee Epic weapon called the Guillotine. Unlike your other weapons like the longbow and hatchet, higher-ranked weapons are eligible for multiple enhancements. Use the Runes to unlock each enhancement, improving cutting damage and protection from weapons while also boosting critical hit damage.

Now that you have the tools needed to upgrade weapons in Enshrouded, head into your next boss attack with confidence. And be sure to check out our other guides on Fast Travel Points and tips to get you started quickly.