Enshrouded: How to complete the Elixir Well quest

Engage in combat to uncover the world of Enshrouded through your first action quest. We’ve got you covered with an easy guide toward defeating your first boss through the Elixir Well quest.

Hailed as a survivor action RPG, Enshrouded features several boss fights. After completing the starter steps and unlocking the Blacksmith, you’ll be tasked with your first quest. This quest sees you assigned to clear out the corruption that has taken over the Elixir Well, which means heading deep into the Shroud for an official action battle that includes a boss and dozens of enemies. To defeat Thunderbrute and chop down the Shroud Root, we’ve put together a guide that will have you showing off Thunderbrute’s head as a trophy in your home.

Glide to Elixir Well in Enshrouded

Above the Elixir Well. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Getting to the Elixir Well isn’t a simple task, as time in the Shroud is limited. Be sure to get prepared before leaving your home base. You’ll want to:

Cook up food and eat to increase your maximum health.

Have bandages and health potions at the ready in your item alt slots.

Increase your stamina through honey.

Be sure to have at least two dozen arrows.

Repair all your items at the Workbench before venturing out.

Don’t leave your axe at home.

Once I was ready to see out, I used the Glider as a point of entry, far above the Shroud so I could take position against the enemies below as I was approaching. From your home base head across the Braelyn Bridge and take the path to the right. Here you will find a tent and fire where you can prepare for battle. Go around the tent to the left and follow the mountain ledge until you see a “location below” marker in the Shroud.

Defeat Shroud enemies in Enshrouded

The Shroud enemies surrounding the top of the Elixir Well are a combination of melee and ranger. Take out a ranger atop one of the structures to get a better visual but watch out for other ranger attacks. If you were lucky enough to find bombs from chests in Longkeep, hitting the melee enemies from above will take out around half their health.

Reset Shroud Timer atop Elixir Well

Shroud Timer Reset Elixir Well. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Behind the enemies are stairs leading to the top of the Elixir Well where a Shourd Timer rests. You can use this during battle should you need more time, but beware of your surroundings as they will follow you up. After defeating the initial enemies, reset the timer and head down into the Elixir Well to a set of stairs. Go right to grab a chest and left to face off against Thunderbrute at the bottom of the well.

Defeat Thunderbrute boss for Shroud Core

Thunderbrute boss and Shroud Root Elixir Well. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Defeating Thunderbrute will put your battle skills to the test in Enshrouded. I recommend a crouch approach and targeting the boss with a few Arrows. As Thunderbrute charges, be sure to roll out of the way. Take shots with your melee weapon as he resets his attack and be sure to use bandages for healing after you dodge attacks. A direct hit, even when blocking, will eat up most of your health so be vigilant in avoiding them.

After Tunderbrute is defeated you’ll earn his Guillotine and a Shroud Core to upgrade your Flame Alter. The Shroud will also disappear from around the Elixir Well after you chop down the Shroud Root with your axe. A second chest is located in the area that opens at the bottom of the well. And, upon returning to the top, you will notice the forest area to the east has cleared too.

Now you’ve defeated the first boss in Enshourded you can choose to Fast Travel back to the Flame Alter or continue exploring the area. Then, be sure to check out our other Enshrouded guides on how to get Runes and use Fast Travel points.