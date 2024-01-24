How to get Shroud Cores in Enshrouded

In Enshrouded, Shroud Cores are crucial as they’re the only method for expanding your base area, so it’s wise to focus on getting some of them early on. However, getting Shroud Cores early is restricted, as they’re tied to a specific quest you need to complete.

How to craft Shroud Cores in Enshrouded

Shroud Cores are actually easy to craft. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

You can get the Alchemist to make a Shroud Core for you with 10 Shroud Spores and 10 Shroud Liquid. If the Alchemist isn’t at your base yet, you need to finish the Powerful Alchemy quest, which comes after saving the Blacksmith. Just keep going with the main quests, and you’ll get the Alchemist in your base.

To find Shroud Spores, beat enemies in the Shroud. For a quick collection, go after low-level Skeletons in the Shroud, like near the Cinder Vault. There are lots of enemies there, and it’s easy to get out when you need to. For Shroud Liquid, get it from eggs in the Shroud by interacting with them. Once you have 10 of each item, talk to the Alchemist to make a Shroud Core.

Shroud Cores as quest rewards

Some quests in Enshrouded might give you Shroud Cores, or you might get them after beating a strong enemy in a quest. It’s not really clear what triggers Shroud Cores to drop or which enemies might drop them most. But often, after fighting in areas covered in the Shroud, you’ll find a Shroud Core in your stuff.

I found my first Shroud Core after finishing the “A Story of Rot” quest and got another when I saved the Carpenter. These quests didn’t say they’d give Shroud Cores, but I probably got them from a chest or a defeated enemy while in the Shroud. Still, this is far from the most reliable method to get this item, so your best shot at quickly improving your base area with Shroud Cores is crafting them.