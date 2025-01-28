How to get Penny Bun in Enshrouded

Since Pact of the Flame update for Enshrouded, a few smaller changes may have gone unnoticed at first but will confuse some of us when foraging later on. If you’re wondering what a Penny Bun is in Enshrouded, you’re not alone. Let’s uncover what this mysterious new resource is.

How to find and use a Penny Bun in Enshrouded

A Penny Bun is the new updated name for the red mushroom in Enshrouded. It’s named after a real mushroom enjoyed by foragers around the world. You will have previously come across these on your travels and maybe even picked a few. It’s consumable but can also be used in recipes. You can find these in abundance around the Springlands biome and eventually start to farm them yourself at your base.

Penny Buns are all around Springlands. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The Penny Bun grows in grassy areas around the Springlands region and its bright red color makes it easy to spot against the green grass. When eaten raw, the Penny Bun gives you +1 Intelligence boost for 15 minutes, but they’re better used in recipes.

Penny Bun Mushroom recipes

It’s easy to craft tasty recipes with the Penny Bun to boost its effects. Cooking a Penny Bun over a fire gives you a Grilled Penny Bun consumable that offers +2 Intelligence for 30 minutes, double the effect of a raw mushroom.

Penny Buns are also part of a Meat Wrap recipe that includes one Water, three Penny Buns, one Raw Dune Armadillo Meat, and one Flour. Combine these ingredients at an Oven to receive your health-boosting wrap. Alternatively, you can combine three Penny Buns and three Eggs at an oven to create a Mushroom Omelet.

Recipe Ingredients and Method Effect Raw Penny Bun 1 Penny Bun +1 Intelligence for 15 minutes Grilled Penny Bun 1 Penny Bun



Campfire +2 Intelligence for 30 minutes Meat Wrap 1 Water

3 Penny Bun

1 Raw Dune Armadillo Meat

1 Flour



Oven +5 Constitution for 45 minutes

+1 Intelligence for 45 minutes Health Potion 1 Penny Bun

1 Purple Berries

1 Water



Alchemist 200 HP restored instantly

How to farm Penny Bun mushrooms

To start farming your own Penny Bun mushrooms, you first need to unlock the Farmer, one of the many NPCs in Enshrouded, and summon them to your homestead. Your farm will need Farm Soil, which is created by combining Dirt (mined from the ground) and Bone Meal (ground up Bones). Farm Soil is then added to Seedbeds, crafted by the Farmer. This is where you create seeds from any plants you have foraged.

Take the crafted seeds from the Seedbeds and plant them in the ground. Don’t forget to water them often to help them grow. Once they are plump and ripe, you can harvest the Penny Buns and use them in your recipes.

To see what else is new in Enshrouded, check out the game’s early access 2025 roadmap. Stay up to date with the latest news and content by visiting the official Enshrouded website. Get all your Enshrouded guides right here including every tameable pet in the game and all emotes you can now use since the latest update.

