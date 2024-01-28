How to get Water in Enshrouded

While surviving through the rough terrains in Enshrouded, there are many resources you are going to need to rely on regularly, especially Water. However, getting Water in Enshrouded isn’t as easy as finding a stream or a pond like you typically would in other survival games, and there are only two ways to get it.

Recommended Videos

Enshrouded: How to get Water

Be careful, as this well is close to the Shroud. Image via Keen Games

In Enshrouded, there are only two ways to get Water: looting it or scooping it from wells. You can loot Water from crates, sacks, bears (sometimes), or tables. But as you aren’t guaranteed Water every time you loot one of these places, there’s no way to farm for it unless you feel like killing many bears.

Unlike most survival games, you also can’t get Water from natural sources like ponds or rivers, so you have to be conscious about your water usage and know where to find the wells where you’re guaranteed to get Water.

Enshrouded: Where to find Water

You can find the first well in Longkeep. Image via Keen Games

The first well you can find in Enshrouded is a few paces northeast of the Longkeep map marker, just before the Shroud. It’s near the cooking fire where you first learn how to cook food. Thankfully, the Water you draw from the well is unlimited, so you can return to it whenever you run low or out.

You can also craft your own well once you’ve hit the Pillars of Creation and have unlocked the Carpenter and Masonry Tools. Crafting a well means easy access to Water, and you won’t have to worry about searching the lands or returning to your Water markers just to get it.

Benefits of drinking Water in Enshrouded

The Water buff only lasts 10 minutes. Image via Keen Games

You will gain increased Endurance (plus one) and Stamina Recharge (plus two) upon consuming Water. So, not only will you gain more Stamina, but it will also recharge faster, which is essential as Stamina is key to running, fighting, and dodging. However, this buff isn’t permanent; it only lasts 10 minutes, meaning you must continue consuming Water if you want increased Endurance and Stamina Regeneration.

So whether you want to increase your Endurance or Stamina Regeneration, this is everything you need to know about how to get Water and where to find it in Enshrouded.