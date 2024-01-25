Even though your Blacksmith in Enshrouded can make a lot, you must build him a forge to unlock his full potential. To make a Forge, you need some Charcoal, and I’m going to tell you exactly how to get Charcoal in Enshrouded.

Recommended Videos

Before you get Charcoal in Enshrouded

Your Smithy needs a Forge. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Before we start making some Charcoal in Enshrouded, there are a few things I suggest doing before you start:

Set up your Base

Unlock the Blacksmith

Have a Workbench

The main reason to get Charcoal in the first place is so you can build a Forge for your Blacksmith, which is why I recommend you get him first. Once you do, ensure your smithy has a place to stay (build him shelter). Obviously, to build all of this, you need need a Workbench.

Once you have all of this, we can start talking about Charcoal.

How to craft Charcoal in Enshrouded

To make Charcoal, you need to build a Charcoal Kiln. So, use the Workbench and build one. To create a Charcoal Kiln, you need 20 Stones. Yup, just 20 Stones. So go around the base and collect any small stone you come across. If you see a larger Stone you can’t interact with, just hit it with your weapon (ideally a Pickaxe). Heck, even if you don’t have a weapon, punch that stupid Stone for a bit, and you’ll break it! Hey, after Minecraft popularized punching trees, I have nothing against punching Stones.

Feed the Kiln with Wood Logs and Dirt. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you have a Charcoal Kiln, you need to put stuff in it to get Charcoal. To get 15 Charcoal, you need to put:

17 Wood Logs

Three Dirt

Wood Logs are simple to get. Simply find a good tree and use an Axe to chop it down. Or, as we’ve learned, punch the tree until it dies! Yeah, take that nature! You probably won’t need more than three trees to get 17 Wood Logs.

Making a pickaxe isn’t too difficult. Screenshot by Dot Esports

For Dirt, you need to build a Scrappy Pickaxe. Talk to your Blacksmith and look under the Survival category for the Scrappy Pickaxe recipe. To craft a Scrappy Pickaxe, you need eight Metal Scraps and one Shroud Wood. You get Metal Scraps by breaking metallic items around abandoned camps, and you can get plenty of Shroud Wood by chopping trees in enshrouded areas (they will have a little glow on the bottom). There is a great area down the ravine north of your first base.

Dig for some dirt. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you have your Scrappy Pickaxe, pick any spot of land and start digging. You should get enough Dirt in as little as two or three digs.

Put both the 17 Wood Logs and three Dirt into the Charcoal Kiln and wait five minutes for it to cook. Once it’s done, you’ll have 15 Charcoal Pieces. Hooray!