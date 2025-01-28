Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
This screenshot from Enshrouded shows readers what Mei, the Lunar New Year Trader looks like: A woman with black hair standing in red and green Chinese-themed warrior attire.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Enshrouded

How to unlock Enshrouded’s new Lunar New Year trader, Mei-Yin Chen

Mei offers a number of new Lunar New Year-themed crafting recipes.
Image of Rachel Samples
Rachel Samples
|

Published: Jan 28, 2025 01:05 pm

Enshrouded players awoke to a number of new features and items in the survival-crafter following the Pact of the Flame update on Jan. 28. One of these was a new NPC, the Lunar New Year trader, Mei-Yin Chen.

Recommended Videos

Mei offers a variety of Lunar New Year-themed crafting recipes, including the Serpent Warrior clothing set, wooden room dividers, and a new door. She also grants two different quests that rewards new red lanterns and a beautiful serpentine staff that anyone rocking a mage class won’t want to pass up.

Here’s how to unlock Mei, the most recent addition to Enshrouded’s list of craftspeople.

Table of contents

How to get the new Lunar New Year trader in Enshrouded

The first step to unlocking Enshrouded‘s new Lunar New Year trader, Mei-Yin Chen, is to speak to Cade Hawthorn, the Carpenter. When you return to your base after initially logging on post-update, Cade will have a quest for you. He’ll tell you he knew a trader named Mei, who would make decorations for the Lunar New Year. This will then begin the Ringing in the New Year quest.

A map from Enshrouded, with a Dot Esports pin showing the exact location where players can find Mei, the new Lunar New Year trader.
We’re taking a trip back to the Low Meadows. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This quest will lead you to a location in the Low Meadows, which is northwest of the Low Meadows Ancient Spire fast travel point and east of Braelyn Bridge, as shown on the map above. Luckily for players new to the game, this is a fairly early location, so you shouldn’t have to level up too much to gain access to Mei and her crafting recipes. Head to this location, but be prepared; it’s in the Shroud, so you’ll want to bring plenty of resources, like Shroud Flasks, bandages, and arrows if you’re running a bow class.

As you approach the location, get ready for a fight. There will be several Shroud enemies standing around a pile of glowing red bones—what remains of Mei—and you’ll want to clear them before you rescue the trader. Once you do, approach the bones and you’ll be prompted to rescue the soul. Pick up the bones, and you’ll be able to summon Mei to your base like you would with any other NPC using the Summoning Staff.

The player character standing in the Shroud, looking at a pile of red glowing bones. This shows readers how to collect Mei's soul in Enshrouded.
Look for the glowing red pile of bones. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Like other NPCs in Enshrouded, you’ll need to build Mei a bed and assign it to her by approaching it with the Summoning Staff and clicking the appropriate button when prompted. Then, return to Mei and speak to her and you’ll be able to craft new furniture and clothing.

All Lunar New Year trader crafting recipes

When you save Mei, you’ll automatically unlock a variety of crafting recipes, including a new building block that resembles a Chinese lantern, the Yellow Luminescent Block. Like other craftspeople, though, you’ll also be able to craft new furniture items and a clothing set added with the Pact of the Flame update. To do so, simply speak to her and choose the “Craft” option.

Here are all the recipes you can make with the help of Mei.

Item NameRequired Ingredients
A wooden door with a serpentine design on it. This shows readers the Lunar New Year Door in Enshrouded.
Lunar New Year Door		5 Hardwood
2 Nails
A wooden panel of a room divider. Lantern-like designs take up four slots on the top half. This is one of the four Room Dividers from Enshrouded.
Room Divider (1)		8 Hardwood
10 Plant Fiber
A wooden panel of a room divider. Fish-like designs take up four slots on the top half. This is one of the four Room Dividers from Enshrouded.
Room Divider (2)		8 Hardwood
10 Plant Fiber
A wooden panel of a room divider. Two elongated, green and beige rectangles decorate on the top half. This is one of the four Room Dividers from Enshrouded.
Room Divider (3)		8 Hardwood
10 Plant Fiber
A wooden panel of a room divider. A large snake design takes up the top half. This is one of the four Room Dividers from Enshrouded.
Room Divider (4)		8 Hardwood
10 Plant Fiber
A golden snake statue in a coiled position. This is the Lunar New Year statue players can craft in Enshrouded.
Statue		10 Bronze Bars
10 Charcoal
A steel helmet of Chinese design with red fabric draping down the back. This is the Serpent Warrior Helmet from Enshrouded.
Serpent Warrior Helmet		2 Steel Bars
2 Coal
1 Scales
1 Saffron
A chest armor piece from Enshrouded with red fabric with snake like designs. Green scale like armor adorns the shoulders.
Serpent Warrior Chest		3 Red Fabric
4 Scales
1 Green Fabric
1 Iron Bars
1 Charcoal
Gold and steel arm bracers from Enshrouded. This is the game's newest Serpent Warrior Gloves.
Serpent Warrior Gloves		1 Mint Mushroom Meat
1 Linen
1 Leather
1 String
A pair of grey trousers in Enshrouded. This shows readers the Serpent Warrior Pants
Serpent Warrior Pants		1 Reptile Leather
3 String
2 Linen
Green snake-scaled boots from Enshrouded. These are the Serpent Warrior Boots.
Serpent Warrior Boots		1 Mint Mushroom Meat
1 Leather
1 Linen
2 String

Additionally, you’ll also be able to start new quests by picking other dialogue options when you speak to Mei. Here are the names of both quests you can partake in for Mei, and what they reward.

  • A Lantern for Mei: Unlocks a red lantern that can be crafted by Mei.
  • Lunar New Year Staff: A new staff that has a serpentine design on it.
Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Rachel Samples
Rachel Samples
Managing Editor
Managing Editor. In 2018, Rachel graduated from the University of Texas with a bachelor’s in Rhetoric and Writing and first entered the esports industry in the same year. Her favorite games include indies, deckbuilders, and the entire Mass Effect franchise. Need any calibrations?
twitter