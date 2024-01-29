Mint Mushroom Meat is a unique resource that you will have to track down in Enshrouded. You’ll want to find this for a handful of crafting projects, like creating green fabric, or for projects the Carpenter can make to give your base additional aesthetics.

Recommended Videos

There are a few places you can visit in Enshrouded to track down Mint Mushroom Meat. As you might expect, it will drop from a particular area, and knowing where to find it will ensure you regularly have this resource in your storage chests, along with where you can expect to find it. Although it has meat in the resource name, it doesn’t drop from an enemy. Here’s what you need to know about how to get Mint Mushroom Meat in Enshrouded.

Mint Mushroom Meat location in Enshrouded

These mushrooms regularly spawn in the shroud, south of Shanty Shacks. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find Mint Mushroom Meat from Bloated Mushrooms in the Shroud, north of the Pillars of Creation before you reach the desert to the northeast of the Ancient Spire – Low Meadows. These large mushrooms in Enshrouded look like flowers, and you can use your axe to chop at them.

You will need to explore the Shroud to find them, making sure you’re prepared to face any hardships in this area. I have noticed these particular mushrooms have a distinct glow to them at the top, making it easier for you to identify them. Again, make sure to bring your axe to chop them down. They’re not a resource you can harvest like the Shroud Liquid you can find in the starting Shroud areas of Enshrouded. It’s a resource that’s easier to find than the Copper Bars you have to make.

These are the ones you need to find to harvest the Mint Mushroom Meat. Screenshot by Dot Esports

It shouldn’t take more than a few hits from your axe to receive the Mint Mushroom Meat. After you have enough, bring it back to your base and speak with the Hunter, who will be eager to help you use this resource. You can use it to craft the Hunter or Sharpshooter armor sets or use it with the Carpenter to create some fancy furniture in your Enshrouded base.

If you’re having trouble finding Mint Mushroom Meat, go deeper into the Shroud regions, and stick to the area south of the Shanty Shacks and the Imperial Gardens. If you’ve been working through the Enshrouded missions, the Imperial Gardens is where you’ll have to go to face off against the Fell Wispwyvern, a boss you need to fight against to further enhance your Flame Altar to expand the number of bases you can create in your Enshrouded world.