Resource gathering is one of the most essential aspects of Enshrouded’s gameplay since the entire open world you can explore is quite rich with materials. One such resource is Ammonia Glands, which you’ll find yourself needing a lot of.

Many important materials are fairly easy to come across naturally in Enshrouded, but others can be very tricky to find. Ammonia Glands are quite tough to obtain, so here’s how to get Ammonia Glands in Enshrouded.

Where to find Ammonia Glands in Enshrouded

Ammonia Glands can only be obtained by taking down the red mushroom-like, fungus-looking monsters in the Shroud. These creatures walk on four legs and move at an incredibly fast speed, so they can be quite dangerous to fight.

As you fight this creature, you can hit the red pod sacks around its body to get some Ammonia Glands to drop. And once you officially take it down, you’ll be rewarded with even more. I generally got around nine Ammonia Glands for each one of these creatures I eliminated.

You can’t miss these monsters. Screenshot by Dot Esports

These monsters move very fast and deal some heavy damage, so you’ll need to be prepared with some strong weapons, armor, and the ability to survive in the Shroud for a long period of time before you try to take them on.

Like most Shroud monsters, you can randomly find these all over the map, which can make actually tracking them down tough. I found some near the Umber Hollow area, which is located around the middle region of the map.

They wander around the entire Shrouded region here, but I found two fairly close together to the east of the region. You can also come across these mushroom monsters elsewhere as long as you’re searching for them in the Shroud. If you’re struggling to locate them in the dense fog, try looking for bright red spots since these creatures glow.

It’s a big area to check. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Map Genie. Remix by Kacee Fay

When you successfully take one of these creatures down, you’ll also be rewarded with Shroud Sacks, so fighting them is a great way to earn two very important materials.

How to use Ammonia Glands in Enshrouded

The most important use for Ammonia Glands in Enshrouded is to increase your Flame Altar level from four to five, which costs a total of 20. Outside of this, they can also be used to craft some Spell Charges with the Alchemist and Leather at the Tanning Station after unlocking the Hunter.