The multiple resources you need to track down in Enshrouded are available to expand your base and enhance your character’s weaponry. Leather is one of the resources you have to track down later, and it can be tricky to find.

You have a few requirements to meet as you progress through Enshrouded, and they come from the Hunter. They’re one of the craftspeople you can unlock and complete quests for at your base, and they provide you with additional quests as you progress your journey. Here’s how to get Leather in Enshrouded.

Where to find Leather in Enshrouded

It’s time to craft a tanning station when you want to make Leather. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Leather is a resource you can craft at your base after you’ve unlocked the Tanning Station, and this is a production place you can unlock from the Hunter. First, complete a quest for the Hunter called In Need of a Tanning Station.

The In Need of a Tanning Station quest will take you to Raven’s Keep, which you can find while exploring to the northeast of the Ancient Spire – Low Meadows fast travel, and making your way to the desert, to the south of the “Blazing Rock” Trade Outpost. After Raven’s Keep, the next location will be Lupa’s Lair, which will contain the Tanning Station, and you can bring that back to the Hunter at your base.

The Tanning Station has a few resource requirements to meet to make it. You need to find 10 Wood Planks, four Nails, 10 lumps of Clay, and 10 Tar. Some of these resources are easier than others, but they will take time to gather up—especially Tar. Once you have them all, return to the Hunter to craft the Tanning Station, and then you can place it anywhere at your base to begin using it. I usually place it next to my Drying Rack, where I make Dried Furs.

When you have your Tanning Station set up, the last thing to do is to make your Leather. You can make 10 pieces of Leather when you place 10 Dried Furs, 20 Salt, and two Ammonia Glands into your Tanning Station and then begin crafting it. This is why I place my Tanning Station and Drying Rack so close to each other. The process will take 15 minutes for you to complete before your Leather is ready, and you can bring it back to the Hunter to begin crafting other items, such as the Large Backpack or the Hunter and Sharpshoot armor sets.