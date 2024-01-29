How to get Tar in Enshrouded

Tar is an essential component for Wizards or other Enshrouded classes wielding a Staff. It’s a material you can craft in bulk early in the game, right after unlocking the Blacksmith and the Charcoal Kiln. Here’s a guide on how to craft it.

Step-by-step guide to making Tar in Enshrouded

Tar is an easy craft with the Charcoal Kiln. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

To make a lot of Tar in Enshrouded, first, build a Charcoal Kiln with the Blacksmith using 20 Stones. After setting it up, you can turn 30 Wood Logs and six Dirt into 20 Tar. The Kiln does this automatically in six minutes while the game is open, so you don’t have to keep checking. Just wait, and then you’ll find the Tar in the Kiln. Move it to your Backpack, and you’re ready to use it for crafting.

An alternative but less effective method is to make Tar by overcooking food in a fireplace or campfire. You can use mushrooms, meat, corn, or almost any roastable food. Just hold it in the fire even after it’s cooked, and it’ll start to burn and change into Tar. Stop holding the cooking button, and you’ll have one Tar in your inventory, but you’ll lose the food you used. This method is much slower for making large amounts of Tar and needs you to be actively involved, unlike the Kiln. So, if you need a lot of Tar, it’s best to stick with the Kiln.

Best recipes with Tar in Enshrouded

The optimal way to utilize Tar is for crafting Fireball Staff Charges at the Alchemist, especially if your character specializes in magic damage. You can create 20 charges with just one Tar, 10 Resin, and two Bonemeal. These charges grant powerful fire-based attacks, perfect for causing small explosions and dealing with weaker enemy groups like bugs and spiders. Of course, they are essential for enemies weak to fire damage in general.

A secondary use is in base building, where you can use the Workbench to craft 100 Tarred Wood Blocks for five Tar and 10 Wood Logs. There’s nothing too special about this material, so I only recommend crafting it if you want a different look for your base.

If you need more materials for your magic-damage character, you’ll probably want to look into how to get Bonemeal and Resin for your crafts.