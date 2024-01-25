How to use Staffs and get more Staff Charges in Enshrouded

Magical damage is one of the three main classes in Enshrouded, using tools like Staffs and Staff Charges. And we’ve got a guide that will help you unlock everything spell-related.

Recommended Videos

When starting in Enshrouded, the game gives you rags to cover up with and a pat on the back. As you progress by finding the Blacksmith and creating a home base, the world begins to open up. There are three main classes in Enshrouded with magic-using equipment like Staffs and Wands. Both are craftable as early items under the Manual Crafting tab, but they’re also basic when it comes to damage. To truly advance as a wizard type, there are a few steps you need to take.

Getting a Staff in Enshrouded, explained

Level one Staff | Screenshot by Dot Esports

The beginner Staff and Wand can be crafted under the Manual Crafting tab with items like Bones and Resin, which are easy to find through wolves and by chopping down trees.

Level one Ranged Rare Staff with seven power

Level one Wand Midrange Common (Ice) with 11 damage

To increase what you can craft, leveling up is essential. Staffs can be looted too, so keep your eyes out for hidden chests like the ones found at the start of the game in Longkeep. Enemies will also drop Staffs and Wands, along with Staff Charges.

Here are a few examples of Staffs and Wands I was able to loot during my journey to level five.

Level three Apprentice Wand Midrange Common with 14 damage—One enhancement

Level three: Crackling Wand Midrange Uncommon (Fire) with 14 damage—Two enhancements

Level three Shepherds Staff Rare with 14 power—Enhance three times

Level seven Shepherd’s Lightning Uncommon with 20 power that can get enhanced twice

Level three Shepherds Lightning Common with 14 power can enhance once

How to Enhance Equipment in Enshrouded

Enhance Weapons | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Most melee weapons and ranged ones like Staffs are eligible for upgrades. Under each Survivor is an Enhance Equipment tab. Be sure to have the weapons in the backpack or action bar as any weapons in storage will not show up. Each equipment will have circles under it, detailing how many Enhancements can be applied.

Staffs and Wands looted from enemies and chests are eligible for enhancement, so be sure to check their status through a Survivor upon returning home.

What is a Staff Charge and how do I get more?

Staff Charge Fireball | Screenshot by Dot Esports

A Staff Charge is a type of spell cast with a Staff or Wand. There are Fire, Ice, and Healing spells. Staff Charges can be looted from fallen enemies and they are craftable through the Alchemist, one of the five Survivors you are quested to find in Enshrouded.

Alchemist Staff Charge projectiles in Enshrouded

Level Five Ice Bolt Rare (Ice) with 26 damage

Water: Two

Liquid Shroud: Five

Fireball One Level 10 Rare (Fire) with 51 damage

Resin: 10

Tar: One

Bonemeal: Two

Other items you will need include Aureolin Flower for healing Staff Charges, which are lootable and forageable.

How mana works with Staff and Staff Charges in Enshrouded

Enshrouded Character stats | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Every time you cast a spell from a Staff or Wand, mana is used. The mana cost is listed under the Staff Charge when enlarged, as is the cast time. You can find how much mana is available through the Character tab in the main menu and the All Attributes sub-tab located under your level.

Mana is improved through the attribute Spirit, which can be enhanced and increased through the Enshrouded Skill Tree. Rings can also increase mana, along with potions that are looted or crafted through the Alchemist.