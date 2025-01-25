Enshrouded Update 5 countdown: Exact release date and more

Enshrouded’s last major update hit live servers in November, and in the nearly three months since its release, players have explored all that the Albaneve Summits have to offer. Naturally, fans of the survival-crafter are looking forward to the next patch, Update 5, and what it has in store.

Recommended Videos

Developer Keen Games teased Update 5 in a recent post on social media. The post, shared on Jan. 24, featured a 27-second clip showing a player character walking through a building filled with Chinese Lunar New Year-themed furniture items. The player exits the building, where giant blocky letters spell out a date. Next to those blocks are two other player characters dancing while colorful fireworks explode in the background.

Although we don’t know the full extent of everything the next patch will bring, the date in the teaser gives players a time they can expect Update 5 to arrive on live servers—and luckily for fans, you won’t have to wait long.

Update 5 is scheduled to release on Jan. 28, according to an X (formerly Twitter) post by Keen Games. The timer below shows the exact amount of time left before this date, regardless of your time zone.

Time until Enshrouded's Update 5

Once the patch releases, fans will likely need to update their games before jumping back into their servers and experiencing all that Update 5 has to offer.

Keen Games is playing its cards close to its vest with Update 5, but fans got a sneak peek at what’s to come in the 27-second teaser. Based on this short clip, we can see plenty of new furniture items and a style of wooden building blocks that resemble lanterns. Most of the furniture in the teaser—including the door, folding screen, and lanterns—are themed after Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations, with some sporting serpentine designs in honor of the Year of the Snake.

These building blocks look gorgeous. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Keen Games

We also expect players to be able to dance like the characters in the teaser with new emotes. Whether we’ll see additional emotes and interactions, though, remains to be seen.

Enshrouded’s last major content patch—Update 4, a.k.a Souls of the Frozen Frontier—introduced the Albaneve Summits, a tameable pet system, new resources, cosmetic outfits, and more. It was a massive update, giving fans an entirely new region of the map to explore and unique bosses to fight. We’re hoping Update 5 is as enticing for fans with plenty of content to get players hopping back into the world of Embervale.

Fans can expect to learn more about what’s in store for Update 5 with a set of patch notes when it goes live on Jan. 28. In the meantime, we recommend following Keen Games’ X account or keeping an eye on the Enshrouded website or Steam page for any information leading up to the update’s release.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy