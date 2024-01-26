Bonemeal is a helpful ingredient you can expect to track down in Enshrouded, and it’s something that is used in several crafting projects and for your farm. There are several ways to track down Bonemeal, and some are easier than others.

How you get Bonemeal can be straightforward, but you need to ensure you have the correct production locations set up in your base. Without them, you can’t acquire it easily, and you have to rely on locating it in your adventures in the Shroud. Here’s what you need to know about how to get Bonemeal in Enshrouded.

Where to find Bonemeal in Enshrouded

Make sure to place down a Grinding Stone. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You want to make sure you place down a Grinding Stone after you unlock the Alchemist, who can have you grind up the bones you find to create Bonemeal. Bones appear in multiple locations in Enshrouded, with the most notable ones being from animals or by defeating skeletons in the Shroud.

You will need to unlock the Alchemist before you can focus on making bonemeal. The Alchemist should appear west of the Ancient Spire – Springlands fast travel point, beyond the Egerton Salt Mines. You and your party have to complete the ancient vault to reach the Alchemist and bring them back to your base.

Bones are the primary ingredient you need to hunt down to create Bonemeal, a refined resource. Thankfully, they appear everywhere. The best way I’ve discovered to find bone is by hunting the animals you can find in Enshrouded, such as rabbits, wolves, boars, or deer. The boars and wolves are rather aggressive, so they will attack you, but the rabbits and deer will run away. I have to use a bow to take down the rabbits and deer, which yield decent items, like meat and Animal Furs, and there’s a good chance for them to drop bones. You will probably need a lot of Animal Fur if you’re working on Dried Furs, too.

The other, more difficult way to acquire bones is by defeating the skeletons in the Shroud. I’ve only found it a handful of times after fighting them, or they might also drop Bonemeal, which makes it much easier to track down. After you have enough bonemeal, speak with the Farmer so you can begin setting up ideas of where to place your farm to cultivate multiple resources.