Dried fur is a type of resource you have to make while you’re at your Enshrouded base. This requires a certain crafting bench and multiple resources to bring back to your base where you can begin making it relatively often.

Thankfully, the resources you need to make Dried Fur are going to appear throughout the world while you’re playing. One of them might prove to be problematic, but you can gather a lot at a specific location while you’re playing. Here’s what you need to know about how to get Dried Fur in Enshrouded.

Where to get Dried Fur in Enshrouded

The dried fur recipe in Enshrouded. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You must have a drying rack to craft Dried Fur, which requires Animal Fur and Salt. Like the other crafting stations in Enshrouded, you can place these two ingredients in a drying rack, and these recipes will automatically complete as time goes by.

Animal fur is relatively easy to find, thankfully. You can track this down by hunting nearly all the animals you can find in Enshrouded. These include rabbits, wolves, deer, or even boars. There’s also the chance to find Animal Furs while exploring any of the abandoned settlements and discovering them on a table or inside a cabinet. However, the resources from these settlements are not sustainable, and you’re better off tracking down the animals in your world to get enough fur. Bring them back to your drying rack, and place them inside, which you’ll want if you plan to create specific classes.

The second ingredient is Salt. For me, Salt can be an easy resource for you to track down, but you need to know where to go. I was able to find some in the Egerton Salt Mines, to the west of the Ancient Spire Springlands fast travel location. It will be further west to the Harvest Homestead, and it will be in the Shroud region. This location regularly has level five enemies scouting the location, so you want to bring enough gear to take them down, and then a pickaxe to mine the Salt in this area. Salt will appear on the rocks of this area, close to the caves.

After you have both ingredients in the drying rack, you and your Enshrouded party will have plenty of Dried Fur to use with the Hunter. The Hunter can make you another backpack slot, or you can craft a complete set of Hunter armor, improving your gear.