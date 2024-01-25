Enshrouded: How to survive longer in the Shroud

Exploring the shroud is one of the main goals of the game, so you need to stay in there as long as you can.

In Enshrouded, your progress indirectly links to the Shroud covering the map. Staying longer inside it lets you explore more, find items, and gather Shroud-exclusive materials. So boosting your character’s Shroud Time is crucial to getting better items and gear.

Recommended Videos

How to increase Shroud Time in Enshrouded

To last longer in the Shroud in Enshrouded, you must increase your character’s Shroud Time stat. You can check this value in the Character sheet under All Attributes. Here are four ways to increase it:

Boost Flame Level: At the Flame Altar, choose Strengthen the Flame and pay the upgrade price. This raises your Flame Level, adding one minute to your Shroud Time for each level. Use Shroud Survival potions: The Shroud Survival Flask potion adds two minutes to your Shroud Time for 45 minutes. Find it in chests or make it at the Alchemist using one Charcoal, one Shroud Liquid, and one Wood Acid. Learn Shroud Time skills: Get the Inner Fires or Relentless Flame skills to add two or five minutes to your Shroud Time. They’re green nodes between the Survival and Beastmaster branches. In the blue tree, the Healer’s Shroud Filter skill may restore Shroud Time when you deal damage with magical weapons. Restore Time in the Shroud: Look for objects with red smoke in the Shroud. Interacting with these will refill your Shroud Time. This helps especially when you’re running out of time and can’t leave the Shroud.

Maximum Shroud Time vs. recovering Shroud Time

These small objects are life savers. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

There’s a key difference in Enshrouded between making your maximum Shroud Time longer and refilling your current Shroud Time. Imagine you’re in the shroud with two minutes left. If you drink a Shroud Survival Flask, your total time left won’t change. It’s still two minutes. You’ve increased your maximum time, not refilled your current time. To use that extra time, you need to leave the Shroud or find a time extender.

It works the other way too. If you refill your Shroud Time, it doesn’t add to your maximum time. For example, if you’re a Healer using Shroud Filter to get back 30 seconds of time, but you’ve only used 10 seconds, you’ll just get those 10 seconds back. The extra 20 seconds won’t be added.

Regardless of the method you choose, none of them works when it comes to Deadly Shrouds.