How to survive Deadly Shroud in Enshrouded

The Deadly Shroud is scary, but there's one way you can tame it.

Watch out for the Deadly Shroud in Enshrouded. It’s super dangerous, and you can die fast. I found this out the hard way on the wrong path to the Flame Sanctum during the Flame Altar and Base Improvements quest. But don’t worry, there’s a trick to survive it.

How to clear out the Deadly Shroud in Enshrouded

Increase this level and check back on the area. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To beat the Deadly Shroud in Enshrouded, level up your Flame Altar’s Flame Level. This boosts your Shroud Passage Level, the key to crossing Deadly Shrouds. Once the Flame Level is upgraded, Deadly Shrouds turn into regular Shrouds, letting you safely stay as long as your Shroud Time holds.

Deadly Shrouds are just stronger Shrouds. You’ll need a higher Shroud Passage level, meaning a stronger Flame Level at your Flame Altar, to get through.

You don’t need your Flame Altar right next to a Deadly Shroud to weaken it. Just having any of your altars at a higher Flame Level gives your character the necessary buff to handle Deadly Shrouds, no matter where you are on the map. If you still encounter a Deadly Shroud after leveling up your Flame, it might mean you’ve ventured into an area that’s too advanced for your current Flame Level. In that case, your Flame Level isn’t high enough yet to safely explore that particular spot. Take it slow and return there later.

Another deadly hazard in Enshrouded is the lava-like Deadly Shroud pools, glowing in bright red. Falling into them drains your Shroud Time rapidly, leading to a swift and unexpected death. Even with Flame Level Two, I found myself taking damage in these zones. In the far east of the map, you’ll encounter vast expanses of this treacherous material. Crossing these areas requires careful leaps onto safe spots of dirt and rocks. It’s best to steer clear of these lethal pools whenever possible.