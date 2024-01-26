So you’ve played Enshrouded for a while and are thinking about pursuing the noble art of spell casting. If you’re going to be casting spells, you really should look the part. To make robes and other cloth items, though, you’ll need lots of Flax.

Before you get Flax in Enshrouded

Make use of your Farmer’s Seedbed. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Before you go out looking for this blue flower in Enshrouded, you really should have done the following:

Unlock the Farmer

Unlock the Hunter

Finish Farmer’s quest so you unlock Farming

Be around level seven

Have level three Flame

Not all of these are necessary, but if you want to take full advantage of Flax, you really should have most of these. After you unlock the Farmer, you can unlock her Seedbed, which you can use to get even more Flax. The Hunter can unlock the Hand Spindle, which you can use to turn Flax into Linen.

I recommend being level seven because the area where you gather Flax has a few dangerous mobs that won’t pose much of a threat as long as you are level seven.

Finally, the level three Flame will expand your explorable area, making enemies much easier to deal with. If you check all of these boxes, you’re ready to get Flax and turn it into Linen.

How to get Flax in Enshrouded

You can find plenty of Flax in this area. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get Flax, all you need to do is pick it up. Yup, just find it out in the wild and pick it up. Flax can be found all over the world, but the best spot I found for farming was the area north of the Ancient Vault Farmer (the vault where you unlock the Farmer). This is also an excellent area for finding Clay.

Flax stands out because of its blue color, so you shouldn’t have any problems finding a bunch.

How to use Flax in Enshrouded

Use the Hand Spindle to get Linen. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As I previously said, you’re going to need a lot of Flax to make Cloth Armor. While you can go out and just gather Flax, it’s much better to use the Farmer’s Seedbed to farm a bunch. You will need a lot of water for farming Flax.

To make something using Flax, finish the Hunter’s Hand Spindle quest to unlock the Hand Spindle. Use two Flax flowers with the Hand Spindle to craft one piece of Linen.

That’s all there is to it. Have fun crafting your stylish magic armor in Enshrouded.