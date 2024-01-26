Where to find the Hunter in Enshrouded

Enshrouded‘s NPCs will help unlock some of the game’s most important recipes. The Hunter appears early in the game, and you’ll want to enlist her help as soon as you can.

Recommended Videos

The Hunter is the first major way to upgrade your carrying capacity, letting you bring more stuff with you to and from your bases. And while that’s certainly the most helpful addition initially, it’s not the only reason why you should rescue her. Here’s where you can find her and what you get in return.

Enshrouded Hunter location for the Find the Hunter quest

The Hunter will be in the Ancient Vault—Hunter, located northeast of Braelyn Bridge. It’s past the Elixir Well, so be ready to either fight or evade the enemies there. We’ve found ignoring them is easier, especially if you’re in a rush.

The red arrow is the Hunter’s location, with the Elixir Well and Braelyn Bridge serving as directions. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Having a Glider helps greatly, since you can fly and avoid most of the Shroud, saving you some time. We jumped off Braelyn Bridge for this, following our waypoint to the Elixir Well. From there, we took the road on the left side, escaping our enemies and moving toward the Ancient Vault.

It’s a bit of a hike to the Ancient Vault, but we followed the path through a tunnel on the rock. We stumbled upon the Southern Caravan Camp, too, which isn’t far from where you want to go. You’ll start to come up on the vault soon, with a new, wookie-like enemy type guarding the entrance. You can elude them or kill them (player’s choice), but the Hunter will be within the building in front of you.

The Hunter isn’t as well-guarded as the Blacksmith, so finding her is straightforward. The first floor tasks you with avoiding two shock traps. Go up the stairs, use your Grappling Hook to get across the lava, and head up another flight of stairs to find the Hunter inside a Cinder Vessel.

What do you get for finding the Hunter in Enshrouded?

The Hunter is one of Enshrouded‘s key NPCs. She will give you access to several important blueprints that will make your life easier, including your first backpack. You need the Drying Rack to build most of her recipes, but she also gives you access to Dried Fur and Salt. Browse her menu to find the Scout Armor set, too, which is perfect if you’re looking for more stamina, ranged damage, or just better defenses.