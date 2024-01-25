Grappling hooks make everything more interesting. There’s just something so liberating about being able to zip to high platforms with the thing. Here’s how you get your hands on a Grappling Hook in Enshrouded.

Recommended Videos

Before you get the Grappling Hook in Enshrouded

Get the Grappling Hook quest. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Before picking up the Grappling Hook, you should do the following:

Build your first base

Find the Blacksmith

Get the Grappling Hook quest from the Blacksmith

Have a Workbench

The base and Workbench are requirements, but I highly recommend finding a Blacksmith. Not only will the Blacksmith help you learn the basics of crafting, but you will also get a good amount of XP for your troubles. Once you have a base with the Blacksmith, finish the first few quests until you pick up the Grappling Hook quest.

How to get the Grappling Hook in Enshrouded

Here’s everything you need to craft the Grappling Hook:

Four Metal Scraps

Seven Strings

10 Shroud Spores

String is probably the easiest resource to get. Just walk around your base and gather any bush or shrub. This will give you Plant Fiber, which you can craft into String. You need three pieces of Plant Fiber to craft one String.

Shroud Spores are a bit more difficult to obtain. Enter an enshrouded area (any area will do) and fight against monsters. They will often drop one or two Shroud Spores. Make sure to visit underground areas of enshrouded areas because they offer more spores and enemies than the aboveground. You may need to visit a few areas to get 10 Shroud Spores, but even that shouldn’t take too long.

Get some XP while crafting the Grappling Hook. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Finally, Four Metal Scraps. These will probably be easy for you but were difficult to acquire in my experience. Why? Because I ended up falling down a cliff when I was returning with plenty of Metal Scraps. And because Enshrouded spawns your corpse exactly where you last died (even if it’s on the edge of the slippery cliff), I couldn’t retrieve my items from my corpse. I ended up roaming around the area for hours, trying to find any remaining metal item I could use to get Metal Scraps.

You get Metal Scraps by destroying metal items (like cages, machinery remains, metal pots, you name it). Once you pick up a bunch of them, don’t forget to put them in a chest near your base so you don’t end up like me.

Once you have everything, interact with your Workbench and create your Grappling hook.

How to use the Grappling Hook in Enshrouded

The Grappling Hook is precious. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To use the Grappling Hook in Enshrouded, you need to equip it first. Don’t worry; you don’t equip it to your weapon slot. Grappling hooks are often used in Enshrouded, so you actually have a special equipment slot just for them.

Once you have a Grappling Hook equipped, visit a location where you get a prompt to use it. There is one near the broken bridge near your base. Press E on your keyboard and enjoy a shortcut over the enshrouded area.