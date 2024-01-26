How to increase backpack size (inventory) in Enshrouded

While you have a good bit of storage space early on in Enshrouded, it’s easy to fill your backpack and your action bars quickly. You can increase your inventory size, though, allowing you to carry more items and avoid tough decisions (should you really dump that item?)

Recommended Videos

It’s always good to stop for a rest at one of your bases (your stamina regen thanks you). But you can’t always expect to drop everything to return to your Altar and leave some items behind. Here’s how you can get a bigger backpack in Enshrouded.

How to carry more items in your inventory in Enshrouded

The simplest way to carry more items in Enshrouded is by crafting a backpack, though this has a few requirements. Until you craft your backpack, use storage chests in any of your bases to take a load off your inventory. The Tiny Chest houses 16 items, while the Small Chest carries 24 (though making it requires Nails or Metal Scraps). Here’s how to craft your first backpack.

How to craft a Small Backpack in Enshrouded

You need to find the Hunter before you can craft a Small Backpack. The Hunter is located within the Ancient Vault — Hunter, northeast of Braelyn Bridge. If you don’t have access to the quest yet, storage chests are a good solution.

This one is a lifesaver. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you have the quest, make your way to the point and brave the Ancient Vault to unlock the Hunter. Summon her to your base and she’ll give you several recipes, including one for a Small Backpack. It requires:

Four Dried Fur

Five Strings

Three torn cloth

Dried Fur is the new addition here, and that’s why you need the Hunter. This resource requires Animal Fur, Salt, and a Drying Rack (available at the Hunter for 10 wood logs and six strings). Once you craft your first backpack, equip it and you’ll have eight extra inventory slots, which will make a difference early on. More backpacks will become available as you progress, so make sure to build them once you have a chance.