How to get Dirt in Enshrouded

Survival games will ask you to collect resources, and Enshrouded has plenty of options to choose from—including the dirt and ground you step on.

Dirt is a necessary ingredient for the ever-useful charcoal, which players will encounter in the early game. You can make the Charcoal Kiln once you progress enough, but you’ll need dirt and wood to actually get it to work. And one of these resources may be easier to find than it initially seems.

Where to find Dirt in Enshrouded

You can find dirt basically anywhere in Enshrouded, provided you have the right tool for the job. And thankfully, all it takes is a pickaxe, which you can easily craft in the menu.

A regular pickaxe requires:

One stone

Four twigs

One string

Stones are plentiful on the ground, and it’s easy to spot twigs from the smaller trees on the overland. String comes from plant fiber, which you can find in bushes throughout the map. This is a staple resource in quite a few items, so it helps to be acquainted with it. After gathering up all the materials, craft your pickaxe. While you could craft a Scrappy Pickaxe later, the base one should get you through the early game without much of a problem.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you have your pickaxe, head almost anywhere on the map and smash the ground with it to gather dirt. Dirt drops closest to the surface, while you may find some stone deeper down. Keep in mind you’ll make a dent in the environment, so you might want to move that pickaxe away from your well-kept base.

You can use dirt to make charcoal on the Charcoal Kiln if you already found the Blacksmith at the end of the Sleeping Survivor quest. Making charcoal requires 17 wood logs, three dirt, and five minutes of your time, though it yields 15 pieces of charcoal for your trouble.

Gathering dirt may not be the most exciting thing to do while stocking up on resources, but it’s still something that needs to be done to make charcoal, an important ingredient throughout your journey in Enshrouded. Thankfully, the whole process isn’t that difficult.