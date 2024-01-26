The vast world you can explore in Enshrouded is full of all kinds of important materials you need to gather. One such material is Shroud Sacks, which are a particularly tricky resource to get.

There are no instructions or guidance on how to get resources in this survival game, which makes tracking down some of them quite tough. Here’s how to get Shroud Sacks in Enshrouded.

Where to find Shroud Sacks in Enshrouded

Shroud Sacks can only be found in deeply Shrouded areas and are dropped by two types of enemies: the blue flower-like creatures and the red four-legged ones.

The blue flower-like creatures can be found in a few spots, but one of the best areas to find them is the region near Lone Thistle, which is where you tackle The Alchemist’s Mortar quest. Next to the Alchemist’s Tower is where I first encountered them and got my first Shroud Sacks.

Here’s the path you can follow to find this spot. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Map Genie. Remix by Kacee Fay

You can also find these creatures in other heavily Shrouded areas like those near Revelwood Ancient Spire and the Nomad Highlands. These monsters can be tough to spot from far away since they’re closed like a flower that hasn’t bloomed yet until you get close, at which point they bloom and try to attack you. They can deal very strong damage, so make sure you have the best food possible with you so you can quickly heal.

To actually be able to tackle the area that the creatures are in, your Flame Altar needs to be at least level three so you can stay alive in the deadly Shrouded area. Sometimes, these pesky creatures do wander to the very edge of the Shrouded area, though, which is how I killed the first one I found, so you might get lucky and manage to take one down without actually entering the heavily Shrouded area.

These flowers are dangerous, so be careful when fighting them. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The other enemy you can take down for Shroud Sacks is a red four-legged being, but I’ve generally had a tougher time finding these than the blue flower-like ones. These creatures can be found in some of the same locations as the blue flower like the Nomad Highlands.

Some players have also reported very rarely finding Shroud Sacks in chests in deeply Shrouded areas, but I haven’t been able to find any this way yet. The loot you find in chests is always pretty random, so your overall best bet for finding Shroud Sacks is taking down the blue flower monsters.

Stock up on these while you can because you need a lot of them. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Can you craft Shroud Sacks in Enshrouded?

Shroud Sacks are not a craftable item in Enshoruded. Instead, you’ll only ever be able to obtain this material by venturing out into the world to get it, particularly by taking down the blue flower monsters.