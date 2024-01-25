How to complete The Alchemist’s Mortar in Enshrouded

As you progress further in Enshrouded, the companions you recruit will need your help with some survivor quests to get their operations up and running. One of these quests is The Alchemist’s Mortar, which leads to unlocking the useful Alchemist’s Mortar object.

Recommended Videos

This quest can be a tricky one because the Alchemist’s Tower is a complex building located in a very dangerous area, so here’s how you can complete The Alchemist’s Mortar in Enshrouded.

How to unlock The Alchemist in Enshrouded

To obtain and complete The Alchemist’s Mortar quest, you first need to unlock the Alchemist. He can be found and rescued from a pod located at the Ancient Vault—Alchemist marker toward the northwest region of the map.

This base is well-guarded, so make sure you’re ready to sneak or fight your way in. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to complete The Alchemist’s Mortar quest in Enshrouded

Once the Alchemist has given you The Alchemist’s Mortar quest, you need to head north from Longkeep until you reach the Lone Thistle area, which is extremely Shrouded and dangerous. This is not an area you want to visit until you have been playing for a bit and leveled up your character and gear a decent amount.

To reach this spot, make your way around the right side of the mountain to find the Shrouded area with The Alchemist’s Tower. Getting this far is tough, and you need a Grappling Hook to even make it over to this area.

It’s a long way to travel. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Map Genie. Remix by Kacee Fay

Once you’re here, follow the icon for this quest on your map to make your way through the area until you find the tower, which is a tall stone building with lanterns on either side of the door near the north part of this region. You’ll have to fight lots of monsters along the way, so make sure you bring the best food to eat and other important resources like Bandages to heal, which you can craft using String.

If you don’t want to deal with monsters, though, you can also choose to fly in from above if you have a Glider, which is how I chose to access this building. The Shrouded effect is quite strong here, so make sure you’re prepared to deal with it before tackling this quest.

It’s an easy tower to spot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As soon as you enter the Alchemist’s Tower, make an immediate right and head down the stairs leading into the basement. At the bottom are two locked gates you now need to work on opening, so remember where these gates are then head back to the main floor.

On the main floor, proceed up the stairs until you reach the very top of the tower. This will require you to ascend three flights of stairs in total. You’ll also need to break through two barricades along the way, which you can do using any kind of weapon.

Once you reach the top, look to your right to find a stone button on the wall with a blue pattern on it. Press this button to unlock one of the gates then head all the way back down to the gates in the basement you visited earlier. The gate on the left is now unlocked, so you can walk right in to claim your reward.

How to get the Alchemist’s Mortar in Enshrouded

As soon as you unlock the first gate, you can walk into the basement of the Alchemist’s Tower to claim the Alchemist’s Mortar. To actually use this item, though, you need to head back to your base and place it down for the Alchemist to use.