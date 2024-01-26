Crafting is perhaps the most important part of gameplay in Enshrouded since it grants you access to all kinds of incredibly useful gear, furniture, and other such items. But to actually craft, you need to work hard to get important resources like Linen.

Recommended Videos

Most items can be obtained pretty easily, but this is by far one of the most complex ones to get, so here’s how to get Linen in Enshrouded.

Where to get Linen in Enshrouded

Linen is not a material you can just find in Enshrouded. Instead, you have to craft it by putting Flax in the Hand Spindle. This means it’s not something you can gain access to right away and you need to complete a couple of important steps before you can craft Linen.

It’s a pretty important resource. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Where to get Flax in Enshrouded

Flax can be obtained on the northern half of the map in Enshrouded, and this small blue flower grows wildly all around, which means you might come across it at any point while exploring this area. I’ve had the most luck finding it after passing through the gate and heading to the north of the Withered Encampment.

The area near the Ancient Spire in Revelwood is also particularly good for harvesting lots of Flax, especially if you make your way over to Fawnsong Frontier to the east of it. You can unlock the Ancient Spire-Revelwood Fast Travel point to make accessing this area at any point super easy.

These blue flowers are fairly easy to spot in the wild. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you head north, you’re bound to come across more formidable enemies, but this also means you can get some rarer resources like Shroud Sacks. Because of this, consider stopping to farm other important materials while you’re mainly on the hunt for Flax to make the most of your travels.

How to craft Linen in Enshrouded

Linen isn’t something you can obtain early on, which means crafting it involves quite a few steps. Here’s what you need to do to craft Linen in Enshrouded.

Unlock the Hunter. Progress through her quests until you get to The Hunter’s Hand Spindle. Complete The Hunter’s Hand Spindle to unlock the Hand Spindle. Place the Hand Spindle at your base. Gather Flax. Add Flax to the Hand Spindle. Collect your Linen.

The powerful Hand Spindle allows you to get Linen. Screenshot by Dot Esports

All of the recruitable Craftspeople in Enshrouded have some steps or quests you need to tackle to fully get them set up at your base so they can help you craft more types of items. After the Blacksmith, which is the first one you unlock, most of the others are a lot trickier, especially The Alchemist’s Mortar. But once you do work your way through finding and helping all of the Craftspeople, you’ll have access to an amazing collection of resources, including Linen from the Hunter.