Best Enshrouded Mage build

It's a pretty powerful way to play.
Published: Feb 8, 2024 05:30 pm
A magic wielder using a staff and spells in battle.
Image via Keen Games

Playing as a Mage in Enshrouded means you get to take advantage of customizing your own powerful build. When done right, Mage is one of the best builds you can play when venturing around Embervale.

Crafting a strong Mage build can be rather tricky since there are so many ways to go about it, so here’s the best Mage build you can make in Enshrouded.

Enshrouded best Mage build

Mage is not one of the 12 official classes Enshrouded offers and it is instead attainable by multiclassing into different fields, primarily Wizard and Battlemage. And since it’s not an official class, there’s also a lot of room to customize this build to fit whatever playstyle you prefer.

The player using a wand to fight a wolf.
Magic is your friend when you’re playing as a Mage. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Best Mage skills in Enshrouded

Choosing your skills is the overall most important part of making a strong build, so here are the best Mage skills to choose.

SkillCostEffect
This Is The WayTwo pointsAll damage is boosted by 10 percent when striking with a magical weapon.
Arcane DeflectionTwo pointsWhen you successfully parry an attack, 20 mana is restored.
Wand MasterTwo pointsUnlocks a 30 percent chance of every wand shot to spawn an additional projectile.
UnityThree pointsDamaging opponents using a wand grants a 24 percent chance to restore two percent of mana.
Double JumpFour pointsUnlocks the ability to jump a second time while in the air.
Chain HitThree pointsAfter landing a critical hit with a magic weapon, your attack then automatically strikes a second target within 15 meters for five shock damage for each point of Intelligence you have gained.
CounterstrikeTwo pointsAfter you take damage, there is a 20 percent chance of inflicting 50 percent damage on your attacker.
StingTwo pointsRepeated damage using a wand is enhanced by 20 percent.
RunnerTwo pointsBoosts sprinting speed by 10 percent and decreases stamina usage by 10 percent.
Radiant AuraThree pointsCauses Fell opponents within 10 meters to take one fire damage per second per each point of Intelligence you have.
Well RestedOne pointThe base duration of the Rested buff is boosted by five minutes.
Mass Destruction Four pointsA critical hit with a magic weapon strikes all opponents within 20 meters for two shock damage per each point of intelligence you have.
Quick ChargeThree pointsDecreases the amount of time staffs take to charge a spell by 50 percent.
AbyssFour pointsBoosts Shroud damage by 20 percent.
WizardThree pointsWhen striking an enemy with a magical weapon, your critical hit chance is boosted by 10 percent.
All classes in Enshrouded.
You’ll mostly be choosing from the blue classes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Best Mage statistics in Enshrouded

Intelligence is by far the most important statistic to build as a Mage in Enshrouded. Spirit and Constitution are also crucial, so be sure to build all three of these statistics while you make your Mage build.

Best Mage armor in Enshrouded

You have quite a few different options for your Mage armor including the Radiant Paladin set, the Elder set, and the Archmage set. Overall, I’d recommend mixing and matching between these sets.

The best Mage armor build using these sets is either one of the following two options.

  • Build one
    • Elder Hat
    • Radiant Paladin Chestplate
    • Elder Gloves
    • Radiant Paladin Trousers
    • Radiant Paladin Boots
The Elder Armor gloves.
The Elder armor set is a great option for all Mage builds. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Build two
    • Archmage Hat
    • Elder Chest
    • Elder Gloves
    • Elder Trousers
    • Archmage Boots

Even though these two options are the overall most fitting and powerful for a Mage build, you can easily mix and match between all of the armor pieces within these three armor sets to truly personalize your Mage build. Here are all of the specific armor details you need to know.

ArmorStatisticsSpecial Effects
Elder HatMagical Resistance – 42
Physical Resistance – 28		+15 percent magical critical strike chance
+12 percent critical strike damage
Elder ChestMagical Resistance – 113
Physical Resistance – 56		+120 health
+96 mana
Elder GlovesMagical Resistance – 28
Physical Resistance – 14		+12 percent magic damage multiplier
+Nine percent damage against magical enemies
Elder TrousersMagical Resistance – 70
Physical Resistance – 28 		+Two mana regeneration
+36 mana
Elder BootsMagical Resistance – 28
Physical Resistance – 14		+Four mana regeneration
-120 mana timeout reduction
Radiant Paladin HelmetMagical Resistance – 28
Physical Resistance – 42		+15 percent melee critical strike chance
Radiant Paladin ChestplateMagical Resistance – 56
Physical Resistance – 113		+240 health
+24 stamina
Radiant Paladin GlovesMagical Resistance – 14
Physical Resistance – 28		+Two percent damage against melee opponents
Radiant Paladin TrousersMagical Resistance – 28
Physical Resistance – 70		+Two health regeneration
+90 health
Radiant Paladin BootsMagical Resistance – 14
Physical Resistance – 28		+Four health regneration
-120 health timeout reduction
Archmage HatMagical Resistance – 39
Physical Resistance – 26		+13 percent critical strike damage
+15 percent magical critical strike damage
Archmage ChestMagical Resistance – 104
Physical Resistance – 52		+96 mana
+120 health
Archmage GlovesMagical Resistance – 26
Physical Resistance – 13		+12 percent staff damage
+Nine percent damage against magical enemies
Archmage TrousersMagical Resistance – 65
Physical Resistance – 26		+39 mana
+Two mana regeneration
Archmage BootsMagical Resistance – 26
Physical Resistance – 13		-120 mana timeout reduction
+Four mana regeneration
The Archmage Hat crafting option.
The Archmage set can be crafted, so it’s decently easy to unlock. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Best Mage weapons in Enshrouded

The overall best weapons for a Mage are the Shroud Weaver staff and the Luminous Wand, which are also two of the overall best weapons you can get in Enshrouded.

To be an effective Mage, you need a strong wand or staff, ideally one of each if you want to ensure you’re prepared for any kind of battle situation you might come across. It’s also a good idea to use a shield and have some kind of melee weapon on hand.

WeaponType
Shroud WeaverStaff
Luminous WandWand
Shield of LightShield
Ritual Tempest WandWand
HelixWand
Lightforged AxeAxe
