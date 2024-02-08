Best Enshrouded Mage build

Playing as a Mage in Enshrouded means you get to take advantage of customizing your own powerful build. When done right, Mage is one of the best builds you can play when venturing around Embervale.

Crafting a strong Mage build can be rather tricky since there are so many ways to go about it, so here’s the best Mage build you can make in Enshrouded.

Enshrouded best Mage build

Mage is not one of the 12 official classes Enshrouded offers and it is instead attainable by multiclassing into different fields, primarily Wizard and Battlemage. And since it’s not an official class, there’s also a lot of room to customize this build to fit whatever playstyle you prefer.

Magic is your friend when you’re playing as a Mage. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Best Mage skills in Enshrouded

Choosing your skills is the overall most important part of making a strong build, so here are the best Mage skills to choose.

Skill Cost Effect This Is The Way Two points All damage is boosted by 10 percent when striking with a magical weapon. Arcane Deflection Two points When you successfully parry an attack, 20 mana is restored. Wand Master Two points Unlocks a 30 percent chance of every wand shot to spawn an additional projectile. Unity Three points Damaging opponents using a wand grants a 24 percent chance to restore two percent of mana. Double Jump Four points Unlocks the ability to jump a second time while in the air. Chain Hit Three points After landing a critical hit with a magic weapon, your attack then automatically strikes a second target within 15 meters for five shock damage for each point of Intelligence you have gained. Counterstrike Two points After you take damage, there is a 20 percent chance of inflicting 50 percent damage on your attacker. Sting Two points Repeated damage using a wand is enhanced by 20 percent. Runner Two points Boosts sprinting speed by 10 percent and decreases stamina usage by 10 percent. Radiant Aura Three points Causes Fell opponents within 10 meters to take one fire damage per second per each point of Intelligence you have. Well Rested One point The base duration of the Rested buff is boosted by five minutes. Mass Destruction Four points A critical hit with a magic weapon strikes all opponents within 20 meters for two shock damage per each point of intelligence you have. Quick Charge Three points Decreases the amount of time staffs take to charge a spell by 50 percent. Abyss Four points Boosts Shroud damage by 20 percent. Wizard Three points When striking an enemy with a magical weapon, your critical hit chance is boosted by 10 percent.

You’ll mostly be choosing from the blue classes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Best Mage statistics in Enshrouded

Intelligence is by far the most important statistic to build as a Mage in Enshrouded. Spirit and Constitution are also crucial, so be sure to build all three of these statistics while you make your Mage build.

Best Mage armor in Enshrouded

You have quite a few different options for your Mage armor including the Radiant Paladin set, the Elder set, and the Archmage set. Overall, I’d recommend mixing and matching between these sets.

The best Mage armor build using these sets is either one of the following two options.

Build one Elder Hat Radiant Paladin Chestplate Elder Gloves Radiant Paladin Trousers Radiant Paladin Boots



The Elder armor set is a great option for all Mage builds. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Build two Archmage Hat Elder Chest Elder Gloves Elder Trousers Archmage Boots



Even though these two options are the overall most fitting and powerful for a Mage build, you can easily mix and match between all of the armor pieces within these three armor sets to truly personalize your Mage build. Here are all of the specific armor details you need to know.

Armor Statistics Special Effects Elder Hat Magical Resistance – 42

Physical Resistance – 28 +15 percent magical critical strike chance

+12 percent critical strike damage Elder Chest Magical Resistance – 113

Physical Resistance – 56 +120 health

+96 mana Elder Gloves Magical Resistance – 28

Physical Resistance – 14 +12 percent magic damage multiplier

+Nine percent damage against magical enemies Elder Trousers Magical Resistance – 70

Physical Resistance – 28 +Two mana regeneration

+36 mana Elder Boots Magical Resistance – 28

Physical Resistance – 14 +Four mana regeneration

-120 mana timeout reduction Radiant Paladin Helmet Magical Resistance – 28

Physical Resistance – 42 +15 percent melee critical strike chance Radiant Paladin Chestplate Magical Resistance – 56

Physical Resistance – 113 +240 health

+24 stamina Radiant Paladin Gloves Magical Resistance – 14

Physical Resistance – 28 +Two percent damage against melee opponents Radiant Paladin Trousers Magical Resistance – 28

Physical Resistance – 70 +Two health regeneration

+90 health Radiant Paladin Boots Magical Resistance – 14

Physical Resistance – 28 +Four health regneration

-120 health timeout reduction Archmage Hat Magical Resistance – 39

Physical Resistance – 26 +13 percent critical strike damage

+15 percent magical critical strike damage Archmage Chest Magical Resistance – 104

Physical Resistance – 52 +96 mana

+120 health Archmage Gloves Magical Resistance – 26

Physical Resistance – 13 +12 percent staff damage

+Nine percent damage against magical enemies Archmage Trousers Magical Resistance – 65

Physical Resistance – 26 +39 mana

+Two mana regeneration Archmage Boots Magical Resistance – 26

Physical Resistance – 13 -120 mana timeout reduction

+Four mana regeneration

The Archmage set can be crafted, so it’s decently easy to unlock. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Best Mage weapons in Enshrouded

The overall best weapons for a Mage are the Shroud Weaver staff and the Luminous Wand, which are also two of the overall best weapons you can get in Enshrouded.

To be an effective Mage, you need a strong wand or staff, ideally one of each if you want to ensure you’re prepared for any kind of battle situation you might come across. It’s also a good idea to use a shield and have some kind of melee weapon on hand.