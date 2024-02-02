Category:
Best Wizard build in Enshrouded

Become the most efficient magical damage dealer you can be.
No matter what game it is, choosing to play as a Wizard is always a fun option, and this remains true in the survival RPG Enshrouded. You can become pretty strong in this class with the right Wizard build.

There are all kinds of powerful gear, important abilities, and class-specific skills you can learn which makes figuring out how to be a strong Wizard a tricky and time-consuming process, so here’s the best Wizard build in Enshrouded.

Enshrouded best Wizard build

The Wizard class is aligned with Intelligence and is located on the bottom right half of the skill tree. Here’s everything you need to know to craft yourself the best Wizard build possible.

All classes in Enshrouded.
It’s a very fun and powerful class to play. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Best Wizard skills in Enshrouded

The Wizard class has all kinds of powerful skills, but the overall best ones to prioritize are as follows.

  • Abyss
    • Cost: Four points.
    • Effect: All Shroud damage is boosted by 20 percent.
  • Mass Destruction
    • Cost: Four points.
    • Effect: When a critical attack with a magical weapon lands, all opponents within a 20-meter radius are then hit with two shock damage for each point of intelligence you have.
  • This Is The Way
    • Cost: Two points.
    • Effect: Magical weapon damage is raised by 10 percent.
  • Necromancer
    • Cost: Three points.
    • Effect: When an enemy is defeated using a magical weapon, there is a 10 percent chance of awakening a friendly fire wisp.
  • Chain Hit
    • Cost: Three points.
    • Effect: When a critical hit with a magical weapon lands, the attack automatically strikes an additional enemy located within 15 meters for five shock damage for each point of intelligence you have.
The player holding a wand.
Relying on a wand is one of my favorite parts of being a Wizard. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Best Wizard statistics in Enshrouded

As a Wizard, you need to primarily prioritize the Intelligence statistic. Wizard is one of the best classes you can choose in Enshrouded, but you have to build this class right to truly experience the benefits, and choosing the right statistics is a crucial step in this process. In addition to Intelligence, the other important statistics to build are Spirit and Mana.

Best Wizard armor in Enshrouded

Overall, the best armor you can equip as a Wizard is the complete Archmage set. This collection of armor focuses on enhancing your magical resistance and buffing your magical abilities. You can craft this set with the Alchemist.

ArmorStatisticsSpecial Effects
Archmage HatMagical Resistance – 39
Physical Resistance – 26		+13 percent critical strike damage
+15 percent magical critical strike damage
Archmage ChestMagical Resistance – 104
Physical Resistance – 52		+96 mana
+120 health
Archmage GlovesMagical Resistance – 26
Physical Resistance – 13		+12 percent staff damage
+Nine percent damage against magical enemies
Archmage TrousersMagical Resistance – 65
Physical Resistance – 26		+39 mana
+Two mana regeneration
Archmage BootsMagical Resistance – 26
Physical Resistance – 13		-120 mana timeout reduction
+Four mana regeneration

The full Elder Armor set is also a very powerful option for a Wizard, but it’s a pretty tough set to get since it only drops from vanquishing enemies. If you happen to have any pieces of this set though, feel free to mix and match them with this one depending on which option has better statistics for your Wizard build.

The Archmage Hat crafting option.
Stylish and highly functional. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Best Wizard weapons in Enshrouded

As a Wizard, you’re going to want to stick to using either a wand or staff. You might also benefit from having both on hand at all times, especially since staffs require you to craft Staff Charges.

Wands are always ready to go and deal moderate damage, while staffs only work when you have crafted ammo to fuel them but dish out a lot more damage, so there are benefits and drawbacks to both.

Here are all of the best weapons you can use as a Wizard. The exact statistics of your weapon will vary slightly depending on what level you are when you come across it, so you could easily come across a fairly bad version of any of the best weapons for a Wizard.

WeaponType
Shroud WeaverStaff
Luminous WandWand
Blackened StaffStaff
Crackling WandWand
Elder’s StaffStaff
