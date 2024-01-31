Enshrouded class tier guide (January 2024)

Enshrouded presents you with 12 unique classes to choose from, all of which come with their own benefits and drawbacks. This is a lot of options that make figuring out which ones are the best rather tricky, so you might want a tier list to help you decide.

Choosing your class is incredibly important in Enshrouded since it will drastically affect everything you do in the RPG. Here’s a breakdown of how all the classes compare and rank in an Enshrouded tier list.

All classes in Enshrouded

All of the 12 classes in Enshrouded are divided into three different categories with each one having a special focus.

Strength: Red Athlete Warrior Tank Barbarian

Intelligence: Blue Wizard Trickster Healer Battlemage

Dexterity : Green Survivor Ranger Assassin Beastmaster

You’ve got quite an array of options. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Enshrouded class tier list guide: Best and worst classes, ranked

Here is how all 12 classes in Enshrouded rank when taking into account their overall gameplay abilities.

Tier Classes S+ Tank, Battlemage, Survivor, Warrior S Ranger, Wizard, Barbarian A Healer, Athlete B Trickster, Assassin C Beastmaster

S+ tier

Tank

It’s generally tough to avoid fighting up close against enemies, so the Tank class is one of the overall most useful ones since everything about it is dedicated to brutally dishing out damage at a close range and drawing enemy fire toward you. This melee class is strong when you’re playing alone, but it’s even more effective when you play with friends since many of its skills it includes allow you to force opponents to focus on you.

The best skills in this class overall are Arch Nemesis, which allows you to draw enemy fire away from your allies, and Earth Aura, which decreases damage against all players within a 10-meter radius by 10 percent.

Tank skills Shiny Plates Heavy Plates Purification Evasion Attack Battle Heal Warden Tower Nemesis Arch Nemesis Earth Aura Thick Skin Absorb Strength Constitution Snap Soul Leech



Battlemage

If you like using a wand in Enshrouded, the Battlemage class is perfect for you. This is a powerful class, partially because you’ll be dipping into the all-powerful Tank class on the road to unlocking all Battlemage abilities.

The Battlemage’s best skills are Wand Master, which grants a chance of spawning additional wand projectiles, and Blink, which swaps your regular dodge rolling move with the ability to teleport a short distance.

Battlemage skills Intelligence Absorb Blink Attack Blink Emergency Blink Unity Sting Spirit Wand Master



Wands are very fun and effective tools. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Survivor

The Survivor class is powerful for boosting your overall skillset and statistics. This class has skills that enhance your speed, give you the ability to double jump, reduce your stamina consumption, grant you additional food slots, and so much more. Even if you don’t want to go all in on the Survivor class, this is still a great one to dip into since it provides some superb general benefits.

There are a lot of great skills in this class, but the overall best ones are Double Jump, which lets you jump a second time while in the air, and Rebound, which boosts your base stamina regeneration by 50 percent.

Survivor skills Double Jump Endurance Jump Attack Runner Inner Fires Good Metabolism Wanderlust Arachnoid Sweet Tooth Rebound Dexterity Dessert Stomach



Warrior

The Warrior class is dedicated to making your character a tough fighter for melee combat. Most of the skills within this class focus on granting extra damage with melee weapons, which are some of the best weapons you can get in Enshrouded, and make this a phenomenal class to choose.

The best skills in this class are Swift Blades, which lets you strike faster with one-handed axes and swords, and Veteran, which boosts your critical hit chance with melee weapons by 10 percent.

Warrior skills The Warrior’s Path Constitution Strength Feast Purification Thrust Slasher Brute Hammer Time Butcher Veteran Pierce Swift Blades



You’ll become a strong damage-dealing force as a Warrior. Image via Keen Games

S tier

Ranger

Ranger is a sneaky and ranged weapon-centric class, and it’s a strong one if you usually prefer to swiftly deal damage from the shadows. You have to be precise and careful when you choose to play this class, so if you’re not up to sneaking around patiently, this class certainly isn’t for you.

A Ranger’s most powerful skills are Bee Sting, which lets you shoot your bow while gliding, and Silent Stride, which boosts your movement speed while sneaking.

Ranger skills Marksman Dexterity Silent Stride Sharpshooter Eagle Eye Counter Battery Eagle’s Bane Skill Shot Ranger Bee Sting Multi-Shot



Wizard

As a Wizard, you get to play with all kinds of elements and magical powers. It’s a \fun and reliably solid class to play if you’re into a magic-based combat style. I always enjoy magic combat in games, so this class is one of my favorites.

The best skills in this class are Abyss, which enhances the damage you deal while in the deadly Shroud by 20 percent, and Mass Destruction, which causes a critical attack with a magic-based weapon to then strike all opponents within a 20-meter radius with two shock damage for each point of intelligence you have.

Wizard skills This Is The Way Spirit Arsonist Quick Charge Necromancer Pyromaniac Iceman Thunder Lightning Sub Zero Frost Intelligence Sun Aura Radiant Aura Wizard Dark Arts Chain Hit Mass Destruction Abyss



The Wizard class is all about strong magical abilities. Image via Keen Games

Barbarian

The Barbarian class allows you to use a strong stun ability to deal increased damage against opponents. You’re essentially such an efficient damage dealer that you can render opponents weaker to then deal more damage. You’ll want to use a two-handed weapon to gain the full benefits of the skills associated with this class.

Barbarian’s most powerful skills are Blood Rage, which boosts melee weapon damage by 20 percent for 10 seconds after an opponent has been eliminated within 10 meters using a melee weapon, and Heavy Specialization, which lets you strike much faster using two-handed hammers.

Barbarian skills Heavy Handed Strength Constitution Relentless Shockwave Breach Barbarian Blood Rage Heavy Specialization



A tier

Healer

The Healer class is fairly strong, but it’s only really usable when you’re playing with friends, which makes it rank a bit lower than it otherwise would if you consider how effective it can be. If you go all in on this class while you’re playing alone, you’ll likely struggle to dish out effective damage.

Healer’s most effective skills are Martyr, which heals all nearby allies for 30 percent of their maximum health if you are vanquished by an enemy, and Water Aura, which restores one health point per second for each point of intelligence you have to all allies within a 15-meter radius.

Healer skills Necromancer Healer Intelligence Water Aura Healing Revive Shroud Filter Spirit Waters of Life Martyr



It’s always a good idea to have a Healer in your party. Image via Keen Games

Athlete

When you’re an Athlete in Enshrouded, you’re all about being a fast, nimble, and strong damage dealer. This is a very well-rounded class with a lot of strong abilities, but this can also be a drawback since it means you’re building a wide array of skills to a more moderate level rather than focusing in on a couple to make them OP.

The best skills in this class are Blood Warrior, which generates a health orb after you eliminate an enemy using a sneak attack or merciless attack, and Relentless, which causes critical damage you deal using a two-handed weapon to then boost your critical damage for the next hit by 10 percent.

Athlete skills Jump Attack Strength Vigorous Detection Blood Warrior Constitution Relentless Bash



Sneak attack damage is boosted by a skill in this class. Image via Keen Games

B tier

Trickster

As a Trickster, you’re mostly focused on turning the damage dealt against you back onto your enemies. This sounds good in theory, but the tiers for this class just don’t have enough to really make this an effective one to choose.

Your best skills in this class are Counterstrike, which grants a chance of applying damage you just received back onto the attacker, and Terror, which stuns the enemy for four seconds when you land a critical hit.

Trickster skills Counterstrike Spirit Begone! Intelligence Terror Arcane Concentration



Assassin

If you like exploding arrows and you’re prepared to be crafting them all the time, you’ll love the Assassin class. Otherwise, this one is a bit too specific to truly be super beneficial, especially when you’re earlier on in the game and don’t have access to these fiery projectiles.

The best skills for this class are Chain Reaction, which causes every strike you land on an enemy using an exploding arrow to have a 20-percent chance of activating another explosion nearby, and Shell Shock, which infuses your ranged explosives with mana so they stun opponents for one second.

Assassin Skills Airborne Dexterity Updraft Silent Stride Sniper Endurance Vitality Surge Blessed Arrows Shell Shock Bounty Bonanza Ricochets Chain Reaction Graceful Stride



Exploding arrows are your best friend in this class. Image via Keen Games

C tier

Beastmaster

The Beastmaster class is super situational and mostly based on stopping wild creatures from attacking you, so it’s by far the overall worst class you can choose. Some parts of this class can be useful in certain situations, but you’re going to see way more consistent success when picking any other class.

The most effective skills in this class are Relentless Flame, which increases the amount of time you can spend in the Shroud by five minutes, and Beast Master, which calls all animals within a 50-meter radius to help you when you are being targeted by an attack.

Beastmaster Skills Snake Eater Endurance Inner Fires Relentless Flame Eagle Eye Mithridatist Calm Spirit Dexterity Vukah Culture Vukah Language Beast Master Endurance of the Flame



Animals just aren’t enough of an issue to warrant the Beastmaster class. Image via Keen Games

While this is how I rank these classes overall, even the objectively worst ones might end up being your favorite depending on how you choose to play Enshrouded. All classes have their benefits, so you should really choose yours based on whatever appeals to you the most.

You’ll also generally experience the most benefits from dipping into a couple of different classes rather than sticking entirely to just one. The best classes also vary depending on whether you’re playing alone or with friends since some of the best class abilities only really apply when you have teammates to share them with.