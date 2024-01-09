Is Enshrouded coming to consoles? – Answered

Enshrouded is a survival RPG developed by Keen Games that is set to release on Jan. 24, 2024. After a short early access period, many players have wondered if the upcoming game will launch on console and PC.

Similar to the likes of Valheim or Skyrim, Enshrouded is an action RPG with a heavy emphasis on resources and crafting. A beta released in October 2023 gave positive first impressions of the title, with many now curious about when the game will be made available and across which platforms.

What platforms will Enshrouded release on?

Enshrouded promises tons of incredible sights in its sprawling world. Image by Keen Games

Enshrouded is currently only available to wishlist on PC through Steam. It is not entirely clear whether or not the adventure RPG will release on console for either PS5 or Xbox Series X|S players, but an eventual release is not entirely out of the question.

Enshrouded is set to release on Jan. 24, 2024, on Steam, with any potential console release likely happening after this date. Enshrouded’s demo has ended and this will be the next date that characters can jump back into the world.

Enshrouded is an ambitious RPG with a vast open-world landscape and seemingly plenty of enemies to fight along the way. Building is an essential component of Enshrouded, as players can construct entire cities where NPCs can take up residence, helping the player build their town further and craft weapons and armor.

In Enshrouded, the world has been consumed by pestilence and filled by corrupted mutants and warring factions. Gameplay is not just about defeating the usual massive monsters and bosses but also surviving the corrupted lands and building sanctuaries for survivors.

Though PC players will be able to step into this world first on Jan. 24, console players can only stay on the lookout for an eventual release.