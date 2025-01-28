Forgot password
Published: Jan 28, 2025 09:00 am

The Enshrouded Pact of Flames update adds a lot of new content and overhauls many of the game’s core systems, such as building and player interaction. You can now express yourself via text, voice, and emotes. Let’s go over how to emote in Enshrouded.

How to use emotes in Enshrouded

You’ll have emotes unlocked by default in Enshrouded, and you can access them by pressing the X key to bring up the emote wheel or holding the D-pad on controllers. You can hover over the emote names from the emote wheel and select the one you want to use. The emote wheel has slots for up to 12 emotes that you can set yourself.

If you want to mess around with your friends and NPCs or have your entire group pose for photo ops in the beautiful sceneries of Embervale, well, now you can. Be sure to take some cool shots as you emote right in front of bosses and hordes of enemies.

All emotes in Enshrouded

Here’s a list of all emotes you can use in Enshrouded:

  • Cry
  • No
  • Surprised
  • Dance
  • Greet
  • Victory
  • Point
  • Thumbs up
  • Leave
  • Sit

Those are all the emotes you’ll have unlocked by default. The emotes are fairly expressive, and we’ll definitely see a lot more added to the game with future updates and expansions. There might also be several hidden emotes you can only unlock after completing objectives. Be sure to check back, as we’ll update this list with the latest Enshrouded emotes.

The developers have also mentioned that they plan on adding a new feature that lets you play music alongside NPCs, and these features might be linked to new emotes.

Until then, you can also check out our full breakdown of the Enshrouded Pact of Flames update and go over the 2025 roadmap.

