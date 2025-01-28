All new features in Enshrouded Update 5, Pact of the Flame

Enshrouded has had an eventful year since its release, and it’s kicking off 2025 strong with the new update, Pact of the Flame. The update is packed with new additions, long-awaited features, and overhauls of the existing systems.

Here’s everything included in the Enshrouded‘s first update of 2025, Pact of the Flame.

Building overhaul

Never miss a spot again. Image via Keen Games

Pact of the Flame adds a first-person camera view for building, allowing you to see exactly where new structures go and avoid the disappointment of leaving a small gap in the wall. You can now rotate decorative furniture and props to create the perfect aesthetic in your home. You can also place food, drinks, and potions on plates, coasters, and more on the table.

New building tools include overgrowth and decay tools that can create (or remove) vines or weather down walls. This comes alongside new props, including the lunar-new year items, like the giant golden snake statue and red lanterns. They all come from a new NPC you can invite to your village.

Social features

Find the person responsible for stealing your loot. Image via Keen Games

Enshrouded is finally adding text chat to the game with muting options, a chat log, and additional settings. Moreover, there’s also a global voice chat with an option to switch to proximity chat so you and your friends can immerse yourselves in the shroud.

Emotes are another new way to express yourself and communicate with others. From classic emotes like greetings, “yes” and “no” expressions, pointing, victory taunts, and more.

Gameplay improvements

Become the Flameborn you always wanted to be. Image via Keen Games

Finally, a few gameplay improvements are coming with the Pact of the Flame update. You can now reset individual skills to perfect your build, and there are also more parry indicators and visual queues for parriable projectiles.

If you want to make your home even more livelier, dune armadillos and baby dune armadillos are new animals you can tame and add to your home with the new update.

These are the main additions to Enshrouded in Update Five, Pact of the Flame. There are over 70 new items and revamps to multiple settlements, new locations, and even a hall to immortalize the winners of the Halloween building contest, so make sure to read the official patch notes.

