Where to find East Lapis in Enshrouded

It’s literally on the other end of the world but you can still get there.
Aleksandar Perišić
Published: Feb 1, 2024 03:02 pm
Image of a character in Enshrouded looking over a cliff.
So, you’ve finally made it to the final Hunter quest in Enshrouded. You’re ready to go to East Lapis, get the Loom, and finally unlock those last few crafting recipes. However, unlike all other quests, this one doesn’t give you a map marker. Don’t worry, I’ve got your back. 

Before you head to East Lapis in Enshrouded

Enshrouded Player is standing on a bridge waiting to go to East Lapis
Before you head to this rough area in Enshrouded, you may want to check these off your list:

  • Be at least level 22 (or preferably higher)
  • Have one (or several) ranged weapons
  • Have the upgraded Glider (so you can skip over the enshrouded area)
  • Have the Ancient Spire – Nomad Highlands Fast Travel unlocked

If you have all of these, you are ready. Teleport to Ancient Spire – Nomad Highlands and use your Glider to glide towards the east. Glide as far as you can and try to land over and above the shrouded area. This will save you a lot of time when traveling to East Lapis. 

You may also want to set up a Flame Altar when you get close to East Lapis so that you have a closer respawn point and a way to repair gear quickly.

Where is East Lapis in Enshrouded?

Map of Enshrouded with East Lapis marked
East Lapis is on the easternmost edge of the map, a little ways away from the Ancient Spire – Nomad Highlands Fast Travel point. It’s a bit north of the Ocean’s Heart enemy encampment.

This is a high-level area where most enemies are level 20 or up. Not only do enemies hit hard, but there are a ton of them. Many ranged enemies will be waiting for you on the rooftops of East Lapis buildings, which is why I suggested you bring a few ranged weapons. Personally, I recommend Wands.

Where is Weaver’s Cottage in East Lapis in Enshrouded

Enshrouded character looking at the Weaver's House
After you cross the broken bridge and enter East Lapis, the Weaver’s Cottage is the first big house on your left. It’s a bit run down, but this is where you find the Loom for the Hunter quest.

You don’t necessarily need to be on this quest to find East Lapis, but you may as well since this is a really rough area.

Where to find the Southern Caravan in Enshrouded
Character standing in the Southern Caravan Camp
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
Where to find the Southern Caravan in Enshrouded
Edward Strazd Edward Strazd Feb 1, 2024
Is Enshrouded procedurally generated?
Image of a broken bridge across a vibrant landscape in Enshrouded.
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
Is Enshrouded procedurally generated?
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Jan 31, 2024
How to get Tin Ore in Enshrouded
Enshrouded Ancient Spire Springlands
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
How to get Tin Ore in Enshrouded
Eva Martinello Eva Martinello Jan 31, 2024
How to find and solve Mistbury Catacombs for The Queen's Tomb quest in Enshrouded
Enshrouded player looking at Mistbury Catacombs
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
How to find and solve Mistbury Catacombs for The Queen’s Tomb quest in Enshrouded
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Jan 31, 2024
Enshrouded class tier guide (January 2024)
Three different classes in Enshrouded.
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
Enshrouded class tier guide (January 2024)
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Jan 31, 2024
Aleksandar Perišić
Staff Writer. Aleksandar has been gaming ever since he can remember and has been writing game reviews long before he joined Dot Esports. He loves MMORPGS, Nintendo and Indie games. He also steals gifts on Christmas but then gives them back when everyone starts to sing.