Where to find East Lapis in Enshrouded

So, you’ve finally made it to the final Hunter quest in Enshrouded. You’re ready to go to East Lapis, get the Loom, and finally unlock those last few crafting recipes. However, unlike all other quests, this one doesn’t give you a map marker. Don’t worry, I’ve got your back.

Before you head to East Lapis in Enshrouded

Behold! East Lapis! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Before you head to this rough area in Enshrouded, you may want to check these off your list:

Be at least level 22 (or preferably higher)

(or preferably higher) Have one (or several) ranged weapons

Have the upgraded Glider (so you can skip over the enshrouded area)

Have the Ancient Spire – Nomad Highlands Fast Travel unlocked

If you have all of these, you are ready. Teleport to Ancient Spire – Nomad Highlands and use your Glider to glide towards the east. Glide as far as you can and try to land over and above the shrouded area. This will save you a lot of time when traveling to East Lapis.

You may also want to set up a Flame Altar when you get close to East Lapis so that you have a closer respawn point and a way to repair gear quickly.

Where is East Lapis in Enshrouded?

East Lapis Map Location. Screenshot by Dot Esports/Remix by Aleksandar Perisic

East Lapis is on the easternmost edge of the map, a little ways away from the Ancient Spire – Nomad Highlands Fast Travel point. It’s a bit north of the Ocean’s Heart enemy encampment.

This is a high-level area where most enemies are level 20 or up. Not only do enemies hit hard, but there are a ton of them. Many ranged enemies will be waiting for you on the rooftops of East Lapis buildings, which is why I suggested you bring a few ranged weapons. Personally, I recommend Wands.

Where is Weaver’s Cottage in East Lapis in Enshrouded

It’s a bit of a fixer-upper. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After you cross the broken bridge and enter East Lapis, the Weaver’s Cottage is the first big house on your left. It’s a bit run down, but this is where you find the Loom for the Hunter quest.

You don’t necessarily need to be on this quest to find East Lapis, but you may as well since this is a really rough area.