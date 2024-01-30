How to get a Loom in Enshrouded

Like many other survival games before it, Enshrouded places an emphasis on crafting to supply you with defenses and sate your various needs. The Loom is a crafting tool that is extremely important in making fabrics, apparel, and other related items.

In Enshrouded, you can get a quest to find the missing Loom from the Hunter NPC after you rescue him from the Ancient Vault. This NPC gives out important blueprints, your first backpack, and various other survival based items.

The most valuable thing you can get from the Hunter however is the eventual quest to go find the Loom. If you are trying to find this missing item in Enshrouded, here’s what you need to do.

Where to find the Loom in Enshrouded

You can find the Loom in the Eastern Lapis Town found on the far eastern side of the map. Before you venture out to reclaim this Loom for the Hunter, you first need to find this NPC. You can find the Hunter in an Ancient Vault to the east of the Braelyn Bridge. Use the map below for reference.

Head to the eastern corner of the map to find this desert village. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you progress far enough in the Hunter’s questline, you will eventually be sent east toward the East Lapis Town. If you have already unlocked the Ancient Spire – Nomad Highlands, then I recommend fast traveling to this point to start your journey.

As you enter the East Lapis Town, you can find the Loom in the Weaver’s Cottage in the eastern part of the ruined town. This cottage is adorned in decorative banners, so you won’t have to worry about missing it.

You can find the Loom intact below the Weaver’s Cottage. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You do not need to be on the quest for the Hunter to get the Loom. If you happen to stumble across the East Lapis Town first, you can still pick it up. I only recommend that you wait until you unlock the Hunter, as then you can make the most use out of the item.

What can you make with the Loom in Enshrouded?

The Loom is only necessary to craft one item in Enshrouded, Fabric, but it is also necessary when crafting either padding or any advanced armor. Fabric is an extremely useful resource that is used in part to craft over 50 items in Enshrouded and requires five Linen.

From Warlock Gloves to Padding, a majority of apparel item in Enshrouded requires Fabric. Due to this, I highly recommend that you get the Loom as fast as possible to start crafting your favorite items.