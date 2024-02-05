How to use Comfort to buff health in Enshrouded

The world of Enshrouded is full of hidden materials and craftable items that improve stats, like the Comfort buff, which increases a character’s maximum health when applied correctly.

Getting sidetracked within Enshrouded is easy, from Survivor quests and hidden enemy lairs to building a properly functioning home base. As you continually progress throughout the survival action RPG and level up, you’ll earn Skill Points that are used on a Skill Tree to improve abilities and attributes. Not on the Skill Tree, though, is an attribute called Comfort that I initially slept on (pun intended). And not taking advantage of Comfort buffs can potentially lead to unnecessary deaths during a big fight.

What is Comfort in Enshrouded?

Craft every item with a Comfort buff.

Comfort within Enshrouded is an attribute that buffs your maximum health, stamina, and regeneration. Comfort craftable items are located within the Workbench menu. Each of these items is intended to be put within your home base, applying a plus-one Comfort buff to your health bar.

During the mid-game stages of Enshrouded, Comfort items include a bed, table, bench, and chairs. As you continually progress, other items like a fireplace, bathtub, a rack to display Fell Thunderbrute’s head, and other display items become available to craft.

How to craft Comfort items in Enshrouded

All Comfort items are found through the Workshop table within the Enshrouded game menu. Before crafting any Comfort items, it’s necessary to have a home base and preferably a bedroom attached to your home base that has a roof over it. It doesn’t have to be fancy but should be practical. I recommend having a separate bedroom since Comfort items will take up space within your base. And as you progress through the game, additional craftable Comfort items will be unlocked.

All Comfort items have a plus-one buff that is applied to your health bar, increasing maximum health and any health regeneration while out adventuring. Buffs are applied through individual Comfort items that have been crafted. Adding multiple beds, however, doesn’t increase the buff beyond plus-one for having a bed.

How Comfort increases maximum health, stamina, and regeneration in Enshrouded

Take advantage of buffs.

To fully take advantage of your Comfort items, be sure to fully rest before heading out on your next adventure within the world of Enshrouded. Any time spent away from your home base or Flame Alters will decrease your maximum Stamina and Regeneration bar. Resting by a fire can increase the bar back to full, which includes the Comfort buffs.

Are Comfort and food buffs stackable in Enshrouded?

Comfort and food buffs work together and are independently stackable. Under the Character slot through the Enshrouded menu, there are three slots for active food buffs. Food buffs increase Stamina, which is stackable with your baseline Comfort buffs. Adding food and Comfort buffs together can extend your maximum health bar and Stamina to the point where it can make a difference in battle.

While crafting new Comfort items for your Enshrouded home base, be sure to check out our guides on how to find Copper Bars and Obsidian Ore.