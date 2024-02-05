How to get Obsidian Ore in Enshrouded

Mining resources aren’t easy to find, as they are stacked in specific places. It’s also true for Obsidian, which is one of the rarest resources in Enshrouded.

You will likely come across the resource through a recipe for a Black Cauldron. Unfortunately, you have very little chance of finding Obsidian Ore in the wild if you don’t know where to look, contrary to more common resources like Iron and Tin Ore.

The pools of black stones are noticeable, but you can only find it in a few remote locations. The resource can also be hidden inside the rocky walls, but you need tremendous luck to find them. Here are the best farming locations of Obsidian Ore in Enshrouded.

Best farming locations for Obsidian Ore in Enshrouded

Screenshot by Dot Esports via Map Genie

There are three locations where you can find Obsidian Ore in Enshrouded. They are around the Nomad Highlands Ancient Spire, which is surrounded by many mining spots. Here are how to get it.

North-East of the Mining Rift

First, you can find Obsidian Ore under a stone arch northeast of the Mining Rift. You can get there by gliding west from the Ancient Spire. You will find a stone arch with carts and barrels underneath, close to a pool of big mushrooms. After heading under the arch, look left, and you’ll notice a pool of black stones. It’s a mining spot for Obsidian Ore.

East of the Nomad Highlands Ancient Spire

The second farming spot includes two close locations where you can find Obsidian Ore. Begin by the spot on the north side. You can glide there from the Nomad Highlands Ancient Spire.

At the top of the mountain, on the way to the Sun Temple, you can see a small hunter camp. If you mine the inside wall, you will get Limestone. But you’ll also uncover a chest. On the left of the chest, carved a bit further into the wall, you can find Obsidian Ore.

Once you’ve gotten the Ore there, you can glide towards the south and notice another stone arch, very similar to the first one. There are also carts and barrels under it, as well as a pool of Obsidian Ore on the left.

Tips to mine Obsidian Ore more easily

Obsidian Ore isn’t mined easily. You need to swing your pickaxe many times to mine it, which means it takes some time, and you’ll spend a lot of durability on it.

To make the process smoother, you can unlock talents that will help you, such as Quality Gear (your tools will lose durability half lower), Mason (you get a 30-percent boost in damage against stone objects) or Miner (you have 10 percent chance of get one additional resource from mining). It’s also key to have a strong pickaxe.

What is Obsidian Ore used for in Enshrouded?

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Obsidian Ore isn’t used in many recipes. It seems you come across recipes that require it when you reach the last areas of the game, so all recipes that include it haven’t been confirmed yet. Here is the one recipe we know it’s used for:

Item Recipe Black Cauldron 3x Iron Bar

2x Copper Bar

2x Obsidian Ore

15x Bonemeal

We will update this article when we confirm more recipes that recipe Obsidian Ore in Enshrouded.