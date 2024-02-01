Iron Ore is a resource you can expect to find in Enshrouded as you continue diving deeper into the crafting trees. It can be difficult to track down, though, especially as you try to craft some of the superior equipment pieces available to you and your companions.

If you have yet to encounter Iron Ore, it’s likely because you have not explored a particular location yet. Similar to the other materials you have to track down in Enshrouded, they only appear as you progress further in the game and have the opportunity to explore new biomes. But I can help you narrow down where you need to go and the requirements to reach this point.

Here’s what you need to know about how to find Iron Ore in Enshrouded.

Where to find Iron Ore in Enshrouded

Iron Ore appears in caves in the Kindlewastes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Iron Ore is a resource that begins to appear after you reach the Kindlewastes region in Enshrouded. I’ve reliably found it by exploring the caves to the north of the Ancient Spire – Kindlewastes fast travel point.

I found Iron Ore at the Kindlewastes fast travel point to the far east on the Enshrouded map. You have to cross Umber Hollow and make your way northeast of Ridgeback Mine to find it. After unlocking this location, glide from the top of the tower and proceed north, where you can find a cave above the Shroud. You might not have explored this area if you’ve only defeated the Fell Wiswyvern recently, but this is one of the locations to check out after this accomplishment.

There’s a cave to the north of the Kindlewastes fast travel that contains Iron Ore. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Cave Passage here has plenty of Iron Ore to get you started in Enshrouded, and the other caves throughout this region should have plenty for you to harvest. The trick is to not remain inside these caves for too long, though, as many of them are full of Shroud, preventing you from using a fast travel point to get out. A good idea might be to make a base near these caves to make it easier to automatically arrive there, rather than having to walk or glide each time you want to explore this area. For anyone who needs to track down Scales, this area is a great location to harvest the scorpions that drop them.

When you have enough Iron Ore, bring it back to your Blacksmith in Enshrouded to create several crafting projects. You do have to convert this ore into Iron Bars, however. You can do that at the Smelter, which requires you to have 10 Iron Ore and 25 Charcoal before you can make it.