Fell Wispwyvern is an incredible foe you have to face down in Enshrouded. You’ll need to track it down if you want to progress through the main story, and defeating it is also required to unlock additional Flame Altar upgrades.

Recommended Videos

Finding Fell Wispwyvern can take a bit of time, and after you’ve found it, the next step is to battle this large creature. You may have been able to take on many of the monsters alone, but for this creature in Enshrouded, it’s better to bring as many allies with you as you can and to prepare for a tough fight. Here’s what you need to know about how to find Fell Wispwyvern in Enshrouded.

Where to find Fell Wispwyvern in Enshrouded

Make your way to the Imperial Gardens to find Fell Wispwyvern. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Fell Wispwyvern is in the Imperial Gardens, inside The Pike. You can find this location in your Enshrouded world by exploring northeast of the Ancient Spire in Revelwood, beyond the Elixir Well, where you can find yourself at Shanty Shacks.

One of my teammates found this place where they could glide from the Ancient Spire in Revelwood and proceed to the east, making their way to Shanty Shack. Outside this location, they set down one of our Flame Altars, turning it into a fast-travel location rather than forcing everyone to make the same journey they made. I recommend following this same choice, placing a Flame Altar outside this area, making it easy to visit as you gather the strength to take on the Fell Wispwyvern in your Enshrouded world. You can turn a Flame Altar off and on, transforming it into a base and a fast-travel point whenever needed.

Scaling the walls of Shanty Shack to reach the Imperial Gardens. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you get to Shanty Shack, things become much more difficult. Your primary goal will be to scale the walls of this abandoned village and make your way to the north, inside the Imperial Gardens. I think the easiest way to scale the walls is by having the Double Jump skill unlocked from the Survivor skill tree.

Jump onto the lamp post to reach the Imperial Gardens. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Scale the wall up from the right side of the entrance to Shanty Shack and then proceed forward, hugging the right wall. From here, there’s an abandoned house next to a lamp post you can jump on, and proceed over to the wall. This should bring you to the Imperial Gardens.

Reach the grapple point to scale The Pike in Enshrouded. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The way to reach the Pike is through the Imperial Gardens, but this is much easier than navigating through Shanty Shack. You want to keep going north and scale through the town until you reach the locked entrance of the castle. There should be a grapple point to the left, giving you access to the exterior of the Pike. Follow the pathway through the castle to reach the large arena, where you can find Fell Wispwyvern.

Jump into the arena to begin the Fell Wispwyvern battle. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Battling against Fell Wispwyvern is a harrowing endeavor in Enshrouded. I was able to complete it with the help of my allies, and it was only two of us. My ally was a mage who was constantly healing me as we evaded Fell WIspwyvern’s attacks, and I fired arrows at him, dodging the entire time. As a mage, Eternal Spells are a must-have item for this battle. It took teamwork at a lower level, but I’m confident we could take him on individually if we were at a higher level, and Fell Wispwyvern can be defeated multiple times.