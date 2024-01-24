The best early skill tree builds in Enshrouded

Enshrouded gives you a talent and skill tree to shape your character’s build. With 12 specializations to choose from, picking the right early skills is key to progress. We’ve tested and found the top builds for starting your adventure.

Leveling up quickly in Enshrouded might be tough, but Shroud Roots are a handy way to snag some extra skill points. Plus, if you’re not feeling a build you’ve tried, no worries! You can reset your character’s skills easily at any Flame Altar you’ve set up, costing just 10 runes. This guide is for those playing the game solo.

Best Endurance/Dexterity early game build in Enshrouded (Green tree)

Ranger is your best choice.

Starting with a ranged build in Enshrouded? Focus on the green part of the skill tree, with the Ranger specialization first, followed by Assassin for support. It’s awesome for bow users thanks to abilities like Eagle Eye, for zooming in closer, and Multi Shot, giving you a chance to fire extra arrows for free. The Ranger path is also great for boosting your Stamina.

Add the Assassin branch as support. It offers extra Critical Damage and Dexterity, boosting your raw ranged damage. Start with Ranger, then branch into Assassin for a powerful ranged build.

Best Constitution/Strength early game build in Enshrouded (Red tree)

This is high-level gaming, like it or not.

For the best physical damage and defense in Enshrouded, start your skill tree with the Barbarian branch and add Warrior as your secondary path. The Barbarian route offers a straightforward, powerful style. It’s all about hitting hard and without thinking too much. Many small nodes help you quickly wear down enemies’ stun bars and hit even harder when they’re stunned.

After focusing on Barbarian, move on to Warrior. It enhances your melee damage and gives extra Constitution points, so you stay strong against tougher foes. This combo makes you a force to reckon with in close combat.

Best Spirit/Intelligence early game build in Enshrouded (Blue tree)

You're a glass cannon, so be careful.

In Enshrouded, playing solo with the Blue skill tree path is challenging. You might lack Stamina for quick escapes or Health for long fights. But, you can still mix good survival and high damage by picking the Wizard fire path first and adding Trickster for support. The idea is to use the Wizard’s skills to deal heavy damage before enemies get close.

Wizards are not very tough, so Trickster helps with survival. It has Counterstrike to bounce back some damage and Begone! for crowd control. As a Fire Wizard, remember to carry spells of different types too, so you’re ready for enemies that resist fire.

Other build alternatives for groups

When playing Enshrouded with friends or other online players, your character build can be more varied. You might choose the Healer role from the Blue skill tree to maintain your team’s health, or opt for a sturdy Tank build within the Red branches for high fight survivability. Remember, these roles need good teamwork and communication to be effective.